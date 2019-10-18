IMF Hails FG’s ERGP, Tax Reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday commended the federal government for the recent policy reforms in the country, as it urged that the inflow of funds through external debt and foreign owned local debt be used to fund infrastructure development.

Speaking at the ongoing 2019 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC, assistant director, Fiscal Affairs Department of the Fund, Mrs. Cathy Pattillo said the IMF welcomes the recent fiscal reforms, urging the government to further deepen non-oil revenue.

He said: “We are welcoming the growth and recovery plan and the new cabinet which is then implementing key reforms including revenue mobilization by raising the VAT rate and the 2020 budget. And reforms on various anti-corruption measures also that would reduce vulnerabilities and raise growth to higher per capita levels. So now is the opportunity to look at a comprehensive reform to sustainably increase non-oil revenue.

“The government has taken welcome steps with tax audits, e-filling, closing loopholes, combating corruption in tax offices, increased exercised taxes and it also launched its strategic growth initiatives that calls for this high-level committee. All these are very welcomed. And the article IV consultation earlier this year had our staffs recommend further VAT reforms and broadening the tax base by removing CIT exemptions and customs duty waivers.

“On Nigeria, the priority is a comprehensive reform to increase non-oil revenue and there are a number of reasons that will contribute to providing space for important spending on infrastructure and social spending. For Nigeria, that is very important for a couple of reasons , one because right now, interest payments as a share of tax are very high; around a third for overall and two-thirds for federal government and that is not interest payments are particularly high.

“It’s because the denominator is incredibly low; Nigeria has one of the lowest tax to GDP in the world. It is not because Nigeria does not have big development problems, Nigeria has a large need for education and health spending. It has some very low indicators in that area and the demographic projections, Nigeria is projected to be the third most populous country in the world by 2050. So addressing those challenges is really important.”

On his part, director of Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF, Mr. Tobias Adrian, speaking on how Nigeria can manage investment inflows through debt, said it was pertinent for Nigeria to have a framework for debt managements.

