Imo First Lady, UNICEF Task Girl Child On Leadership

The 2019 Edition of the International Day of the Girl Child held in Imo State metaphorically turned into a carnival as children from all strata of the society turned out to grace the august ceremony.

The state Ahiajoku International Conference Centre , New Owerri venue of the ceremony expectedly was filled to capacity as students from the various post primary schools in their different school uniforms stormed the arena to listen to the first Lady of the state, lady Ebere Emeka Ihedioha.

Prominent among the dignitaries that graced the occasion include; the wife of the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Gerald Irona, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office Enugu Dr, Ibrahim Conte, women leaders, notable Nollywood actresses, women community leaders and others.

It was a day of pomp and pageantry as the wife of the governor lady Ebere Ihedioha, rolled out the drums to celebrate the Girl Child and cautioned on the need for them to develop self-confidence, aim high, set goals for themselves so as to achieve their objectives.

The occasion which saw the presence of women of substance such as Dr. Keme Chikwe, admonished the Girl Child to live exemplary life worthy of emulation so as to end up as role models in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha urged girl child to be more ambitious, discipline and visionary if they intend to take over the leadership of the country in the future.

According to him, the time had come for the girl child to position themselves to be able to have a say in the nation’s political leadership.

Ihedioha said, “I’m glad that this event has inspired a lot of women and girls here. I’m also glad that Imo girls are making the best results in various examinations such as JAMB, WAEC and NECO as well as in various universities across the country and the world. We’re hoping to have a female governor in Imo State in future and you can be that governor”.

He told the school girls that they have a future with the state as according to him, his administration’s effort was to make the future healthier and prosperous.

Also speaking, Wife of the State governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha charged the girl child in the country to rise up and build the ambition of breaking the current leadership jinx where women hardly become state governors and the nation’s president.

The first Lady gave the charge to a cross section of secondary school girls in the state during the celebration of the 2019 International Day of the Girl Child held in Owerri, the state capital weekend.

According to her, since the Beijing Declaration, girls in Nigeria, particularly in South East, have become more aware of their rights, to the extent of being leaders in various professions.

She however regretted that in spite of the development of the girl-child in the country, it was still a man’s world as, according to them, women were yet to be allowed to become state governors and president of the country.

Mrs. Ihedioha charged Nigerian girls to be focused and determined, highlighting that for them to succeed in life, they must set goals for themselves.

She encouraged them not to allow people’s negative opinion to drag them down and truncate their ambition.

Her words, “despite the positive performances of women in our country, they are not always there where political decisions are taken in the country. We must beat that syndrome because we’re unstoppable”

“Don’t let anyone push you down. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. As far as I am concerned, every girl-child is beautiful. I brought the governor and deputy, all the dignitaries and speakers to motivate you and present themselves as role models to show that with determination you can attain greater heights in life.

“Do not disappoint your parents and teachers. Remember that you are the best and always aspire to be somebody that every sincere man wants as a future wife. If you are a student, be the best you can. If you have any challenge; feel free to call my number which I have dropped here. I will listen to you. I will not judge you and I assure you I will be the best mother to you”.

In his comments, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conte, appreciated the wife of the state governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha for contributing meaning fully to the welfare of the girl child and playing prominent role in ending female genital mutilation in the state.

Conte, who was represented by the UNICEF ‘A’ Field Office Child Protection Specialist, Victor Atuchukwu, highlighted the readiness of UNICEF to join hands with the state Government, so as to promote issues relating to the girl child and children in general.

It will be recalled that the “International Day of the Girl” increases awareness on issues confronting the girl child around the world.

Unfortunately, a number of world development plans do not include or consider girls, and their issues because reports have it that “more than 62 million girls around the world have no access to education, as at 2014, according to USAID.

Worldwide and collectively, girls of ages 5 to 14 spend more than 160 million hours more on household chores than boys of the same age do.

Globally, one in every four girls is married before the age of 18.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

