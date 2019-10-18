Katsina Ready To Dialogue With Labour On New Minimum Wage

Katsina State government is ready to dialogue with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state on the new national minimum wage with a view to meeting their demands within the confine of the law, Idris Usman Tune, Head of Service (HoS) of the state, has disclosed.

In a keynote address at the start of the 9th quadrennial state delegate conference of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNW), Tune said this is part of the strategy adopted by the state government to maintain industrial harmony in the state.

“It is gratifying at this juncture to state that there is no pending industrial matter between the government and any labour union in the state,” he declared.

The state HoS applauded Governor Aminu Bello Masari administration for its labour-friendly policies since its inception in 2015.

Tune however tasked the delegates to focus not only on issues of their welfare but also on issues that would assist national development especially in the areas of production of qualitative manpower, their retention and to generally address the problems associated with shortage of manpower.

Earlier, the state chairman of the association, Comrade Haruna Mamman, expressed gratitude to Governor Masari for making Katsina the first in the federation to approve the implementation of federal circular on proper placement of graduate nurses among other feats.

Mamman, who appealed to his colleagues to redouble their efforts to ensure that patients receive the best of care despite the serious shortage and the work load, appealed to government to employ more nurses and midwives to ease the work load and facilitate the provision of qualitative nursing care.

