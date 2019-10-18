NEWS
LEDAP Train 50 Education Officials on Implementation Of UBE Act In Kaduna
Legal Defence and Assistant Project (LEDAP) has trained 50 key education Officials on implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.
The LEDAP’s Programme Director, Pamela Okoroigwe, said that the training was part of efforts to promote the right to quality basic education in Nigeria.
“The training was in partnership with Malala Fund and it is to ensure full implementation of the UBE Act in the Country”.
She said the training will improve access to quality education, particularly the girl-child and other vulnerable children.
“The UBE Act provides for compulsory basic education, which made the right to quality basic education enforceable in the Country”.
“We are promoting the right to basic education in Nigeria because education is very fundamental to personal and National development”.
She commended the Kaduna state government for providing free and compulsory basic education and free education to the girl-child up to completion of senior secondary school.
“This is why we are conducting this training to equip key education officers in the state with the needed knowledge on the UBE Act to ensure total compliance to the provisions of the Act”.
Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Mr Daniel Abah, stressed the need to raise awareness on the right to basic education to all children, particularly the girl child.
Abah said that the training would bring the education officers up-to-speed on the enforceability of the UBE Act and support the government to implement free basic education in the state.
