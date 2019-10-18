Leveraging Women’s Potential In Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Industry

CHIKA IZUORA, in this piece, captures the articulated move by government and institutions to achieve exponential rate of increase of women participation in oil and gas business

There are various data by key institutions indicating varying degrees of women participation in oil and gas business and country specific data are not readily available. However, the industry is still predominantly considered a Boys Club. Globally, only 20 per cent of the workforce in the oil and gas industry are female. Likewise, women are not advancing enough to leadership roles and contributing to influential decision-making roles in the oil and gas sector.

According Pew Research Center’s January 2015 research study, women constitute only five per cent of chief executive officers and 17 per cent of board members across all Fortune 500 companies.

Again, PriceWaterhouse Cooper’s study of the 100 largest listed oil and gas companies in the world found that women occupy only 11 per cent of seats on the board of directors and out of the 11 per cent most of them are in non-executive positions, while only 1 per cent of executive board seats are held by women.

Unfortunately, only a tiny proportion of women sitting on company boards have any executive power.

SPACES FOR CHANGE (S4C), is a non-profit, human rights organisation established in May, 2011, and uses the human rights paradigm to create spaces for the often-excluded groups and communities to become active participants in public decision making, and strong advocates of social and economic justice.

At the 4th Africa Oil Governance Summit 2018 during a panel discussing Expanding Opportunities for Women’s Empowerment in the Petroleum Industry, executive director of the organisation, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, advocated that whether by means of employment quota, affirmative action, corporate policies on gender diversity, targeted investment in girls/women, access to finance or making licensing conditions less onerous for women entrepreneurs and investors, African governments must take concerted measures to increase women’s visibility and participation in the oil and gas sector.

Instituted in 2015, the Africa Oil Governance Summit is an annual event that brings together stakeholders in Africa’s petroleum industry to deliberate on emerging governance issues in the sector. The summit, hosted by the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), provides a unique platform where stakeholders in Africa’s petroleum industry share best practices on maximizing the benefits of resource extraction through efficient governance approaches. The theme of the 2018 summit is ‘’Harnessing the Potential of Local Content for Economic Growth and Inclusive Development”.

At the event, questions were raised on how this trend can be reversed. What can be done to enable more female become big players in the big oil business? How do we get more women to the table where decisions affecting the oil and gas sector are made?

SPACES FOR CHANGE’s Ibezim-Ohaeri, Mekombé Thérèse from Oxfam West Africa, Dr Jemima Nunoo, Board member of Petroleum Commission, Ghana and Mrs Anna Kulaya, deputy country director, WILDAF Tanzania shared experiences from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun and Tanzania, articulating the policy and structural shifts needed in order to close the gender gap in petroleum industry participation, and for strengthening the interface between gender, resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

They see local content development policies of resource-rich African countries as offering a veritable policy measure for bolstering women’s participation in the petroleum industry.

Local content policies typically aim to leverage on the extractive value chain to increase the participation of locals in the oil and gas sector and generate sustained and inclusive growth through economic diversification and employment opportunities.

The oil and gas industry offers limited direct employment opportunities to locals due to the sector’s dependence of strong technical skills, foreign technology and infrastructure, and intensive capital requirements.

This, coupled with different input requirements, both human and non-human, at various stages of the resource’s extraction, leads to cyclical nature of employment.

In most African countries, a wide skills gap exists between local and foreign nationals, making it difficult for extraction companies to employ nationals, particularly in technical roles. Bridging this gap has become a shared priority of African governments. Consequently, many of them have introduced local content legislations to facilitate local value addition and beneficiation.

Local content presents opportunity for local actors to play some role in the oil and gas sector but it is not enough to make a legislation demanding local participation. It requires having resources, positioning the local economy.

Nigeria is one of few countries in Africa with a vibrant local content legislation for the oil industry. But across West Africa, some of these laws are at variance with each other.

Local content law can also be used to correct gender inequities in employment in the petroleum industry. Also, the federal government established the Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) by Decree 25 of 1973 as a parastatal under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The Fund was used to subsidise training or education in the field of engineering, geology, science and management in the oil and gas industry.

In January 2014, 60 students – 12 girls and 48 boys – received scholarship under the scheme to study oil and gas-related courses at Ostfold University College in Fredrikstad, Norway, revealing a disparity in the male-to-female ratio of PTDF beneficiaries. When more men get technical exposure to the latest technological advancements in the petroleum industry, this significantly limits women’s participation in the industry activities, reducing women’s opportunities to benefit from the sector, and rise to the highest levels of management.

However, a new phase of agitation has begun in Nigeria to entrench women leadership in the industry.

This agitation was raised last year by Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the present Head of Civil Service of the Federation, (HOCSF). She was in Bayelsa State last year to attend the Practical Content Summit, of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), established by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act which came into effect on April 22, 2010.

At the event, Yemi-Esan, then the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, observed a huge gap of gender balance in the industry. She then challenged the executive secretary of the Board, Simbi Wabote ensure more women participation in the industry.

In response to this call, the NCDMB, yesterday in Lagos unveiled the maiden women oil and gas summit to add voice to the solicitation by women to close the yawning gender gap in the industry.

As a guest speaker at the event, with the theme, “Mainstreaming Women In The Oil And Gas Industry” elated Yemi-Esan, said, “Each time I have an opportunity to highlight the immense capacity of women and the effect decisions and actions pertaining to nation building have on us, I am always more than elated and ready to be an advocate for our advancement. So, when Engr Wabote extended the invitation to me, he didn’t have to press too hard to ensure I attend in spite of exigencies of office.

Continuing, she said, “Moreover, when I was presented with the theme of the workshop, “Mainstreaming Women Into The Oil And Gas Industry”, I was moved by the sincerity and empathy of the Executive Secretary, who irrespective of his gender, decided to drive and give maximum support to this initiative himself. Without reservation I wish to state that Engr Simbi is truly an epitome of what humanity stands for.

In addition, I consider the NCDMB as the most cardinal stakeholder and driver of gender mainstreaming in Nigeria, considering its mandate as well as the various mechanisms put in place by the Board particularly under the foresighted leadership of Simbi which I wish to state are certainly unprecedented.

Painting an unbalanced picture in the sector, she said, “To begin with, sourcing data on women in the oil and gas industry could be a herculean task. More so, data specific to Africa. Notwithstanding, we can infer from gender related data to give us an overview of the current situation.

She said that available data provided by the World Petroleum Council in its 2017 report, women account for just about a fifth of the workforce of global oil and gas companies including national oil companies, compared to almost every other sector surveyed in the report.

More fascinating is a recent Linked-in analysis which discovered that women made-up just 26.7 per cent of oil and gas industry related profiles in contrast to about 12 dozen industries analyzed and further alarming is the almost negligible stock of women who occupy technical or sit in executive boardrooms of oil companies in Nigeria which have been dubbed a boys’ club, she said.

Unfortunately she added that while men and women apparently set out on a general equal footing, women scarcely reach the top of the organisation pointing that the deficit may superficially be attributed to poor ambition among women but a more thorough study of scenario will paint a wider picture.

She also observed that common among the impediments to the scaling of women’s participation in the oil and gas industry are strongly held stereotypes and perceptions society has nursed overtime with regard to women breaking the barriers of the conventional roles they have been constrained to and occupying decision making positions.

“The issue of gender parity in the corporate world is a global problem and Nigeria is not left out. For instance, in Nigeria, while it is worth noting that the country is signatory to various international and regional protocols such as the Convention for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Africa Protocol on Women’s Rights, both of which aim to promote women’s rights, compliance with such protocols/conventions can hardly be felt in critical sectors, including oil and gas. This, I must add, is also the case in several other countries of the world.” she said.

She narrated how she was invited recently to speak at a similar event under the auspices of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) where the salient subject of inputting the perspective of women in structuring Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in key sectors was brought to the fore with a view to ensuring gender mainstreaming with regard to needs and social roles of women.

At the event, she pointed out that the challenges of inadequate access to basic services such as water, sanitation and energy and the attendant role of girls and women in collecting water and biofuels such as firewood from long distances impede the comprehensive education of the girl-child as a result of valuable time expended to carryout basic household chores.

She regretted that in spite of the growing awareness that women and men have unique uses for infrastructure, the common assumption that infrastructure provision and the accrued benefits cover all gender has not changed substantially adding that it is of essence that we recognise that there are international minimum compliance standards and protocols that relate to women, rather than expending resources and efforts on mitigating the negative impacts of a non-compliant infrastructure investment which falls short in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“Therefore, this flagship initiative of the NCDMB could not have come at a more appropriate time. I am optimistic that this workshop is just the beginning of several other dialogues to be initiated by the Board to complement other ongoing activities, programmes and policies of government to propel Nigeria to achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 4, 5 and 10,” she said.

Having identified some of the key challenges women face in the Industry, she urged that is also pertinent to emphasise that pressing for, or creating affirmative action policies are not sufficient in themselves to actualise this course but it is instructive to recognise that fundamentally, the effective implementation of gender related policies is widely dependent on actions taken by women to acquire the requisite skills for technical positions taking into cognisance that affirmative action is not geared towards jettisoning quality for quantity.

In his presentation, the executive secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, cited a recent study by the Global Energy Talent Index Report which categorically declared that there is a chronic shortage of women in the oil and gas industry.

According to Wabote, It is estimated that women occupy about 50 per cent of non-technical positions at entry level compared to only 15 per cent of technical and field role positions, adding that gender diversity decreases with seniority with only a tiny proportion of women in executive positions.

“The percentage of women in the industry drops over time from 36 per cent to 24 per cent between the middle and executive level,” he said.

Wabote stated that, “As a Board we have recognised the unique challenges faced by women in the oil and gas industry hence we thought it wise to bring all of you here today to help us.

Looking at some of the challenges such as career advancement, untapped talents, gender imbalance and Limited Presence of Women in Technical roles (STEM) etc. encountered by women in the oil and gas industry, I would like to believe that there is a glimmer of hope in the sector. The energy policies we establish today will affect the investment and innovations of tomorrow, and those technologies will help determine the economic growth and individual opportunities for future generations.”

He expressed NCDMB’s determination to play the role in Human Capacity Development, stressing that part of the Board’s strategy for implementing the NOGICD Act is development and implementation of its Capacity Development Initiatives

“Our capacity building interventions includes deepening indigenous capabilities in the areas of Human Capital Development, Infrastructure & Facilities, Manufacturing, and Local Supplier Development,” Wabote said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

