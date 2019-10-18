BUSINESS
Minister Inducts 152 Inspectors, Legal Metrology Officers
The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has inducted 152 inspectors and legal metrology officers of the weight and measures department of the ministry.
The ministry said the newly – trained officers are charged with the responsibility of verifying grains of indigenous measures, monitoring of crude oil export at terminals, inspection and testing of pre-packed goods among others.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, who did the induction, said this has become necessary to ensure standards of trade facilities were maintained.
Adebayo said in recognition of the department’s determination to contribute to the economic growth of the country, create wealth, generate employment, block economic leakages in the area of a robust national quality infrastructure which would impact positively on the nation’s national industrial development and trade competitiveness in the global market, the management of the ministry has procured 10 Toyota Hilux utility vehicles which would assist the department in the discharge of its duties, this is also in addition to commissioning new laboratories in the department.
“Today the ministry is inducting 152 weights and measurement inspectors in line with the provisions of Section 9 of the weights and measurement act which states that no one shall attain to weighing or measuring by all means, except he holds a certificate from the superintendent that he has sufficient knowledge and skill for the proper performance of duty.
“Therefore to enhance standards, your task is to ensure compliance and adherence to metrological and measurement standards as you’re now certified inspectors and legal metrology officers of weights and measures,” he added.
In his remarks, the director, weights and measures department of the ministry, Engr. Mohammed Sidi, said the department has the capacity to generate N5 billion annually if the government can put all necessary modalities in place to enhance its activities.
He disclosed that the department generated the sum of N500 million in 2018.
“As a custodian of measuring and weighing equipment used for trade-in Nigeria, we ensure that standards are maintained in line with the International Bureau of Legal Metrology (IBLM)
He said the newly – trained inspectors and legal metrology officers of weights and measures would focus their operations in the area of monitoring of crude oil export at terminals, testing of pre-packed goods, verifying grains of indigenous measures among others.
“In 2018, the department generated N500 million, if well-equipped the revenue generation from the operations of the weights and measures is projected to be more than N5 billion per annum,” he added.
MOST READ
JUST IN: Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Reach Agreement
Farmers Helpline To Enjoy Govt Support – Agric Minister
Korean Embassy Donates Mini-buses To NCS
LEDAP Train 50 Education Officials on Implementation Of UBE Act In Kaduna
Onitsha Petrol Tanker Inferno: Gov Obiano Promises Compensation To Victims
Half Of My Cabinet May Be Women — Abiodun
Imo First Lady, UNICEF Task Girl Child On Leadership
MOST POPULAR
- OPINION23 hours ago
Nigerian Society of Engineers: Aggrieved Members, BOT Meeting End in Deadlock
- NEWS23 hours ago
Abuja-Based Health Service Provider, Organizes 2 Days Conference
- NEWS17 hours ago
Gov. Bello Salutes Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi at 45
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Nabena Raises Alarm Over Arms Influx Ahead of Election
- FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Manchester United Will Reinforce Squad In January – Solskjaer
- CRIME18 hours ago
Police Arraign 5 Artisans Over Alleged Cultism
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ericsson Earnings Top Forecast As 5G Takes Off
- NEWS17 hours ago
Cosgrove Real Estate Embarks On 1000 Tree Planting Programme