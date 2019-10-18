Minister Inducts 152 Inspectors, Legal Metrology Officers

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has inducted 152 inspectors and legal metrology officers of the weight and measures department of the ministry.

The ministry said the newly – trained officers are charged with the responsibility of verifying grains of indigenous measures, monitoring of crude oil export at terminals, inspection and testing of pre-packed goods among others.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, who did the induction, said this has become necessary to ensure standards of trade facilities were maintained.

Adebayo said in recognition of the department’s determination to contribute to the economic growth of the country, create wealth, generate employment, block economic leakages in the area of a robust national quality infrastructure which would impact positively on the nation’s national industrial development and trade competitiveness in the global market, the management of the ministry has procured 10 Toyota Hilux utility vehicles which would assist the department in the discharge of its duties, this is also in addition to commissioning new laboratories in the department.

“Today the ministry is inducting 152 weights and measurement inspectors in line with the provisions of Section 9 of the weights and measurement act which states that no one shall attain to weighing or measuring by all means, except he holds a certificate from the superintendent that he has sufficient knowledge and skill for the proper performance of duty.

“Therefore to enhance standards, your task is to ensure compliance and adherence to metrological and measurement standards as you’re now certified inspectors and legal metrology officers of weights and measures,” he added.

In his remarks, the director, weights and measures department of the ministry, Engr. Mohammed Sidi, said the department has the ca­pac­ity to gen­er­ate N5 bil­lion an­nu­ally if the govern­ment can put all nec­es­sary modal­i­ties in place to en­hance its ac­tiv­i­ties.

He disclosed that the department generated the sum of N500 million in 2018.

“As a custodian of measuring and weighing equipment used for trade-in Nigeria, we ensure that standards are maintained in line with the International Bureau of Legal Metrology (IBLM)

He said the newly – trained inspectors and legal metrology officers of weights and measures would focus their operations in the area of monitoring of crude oil export at terminals, testing of pre-packed goods, verifying grains of indigenous measures among others.

“In 2018, the department generated N500 million, if well-equipped the revenue generation from the operations of the weights and measures is projected to be more than N5 billion per annum,” he added.

