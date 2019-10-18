NGOs Task Bauchi Govt To Pass Whistle Blower Bill

Civil rights organization known as CLEEN foundation in collaboration with Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) have called on Bauchi state Government to pass the whistle blower policy bill in the state.

This was disclosed by Executive Director PIDI-Nigeria Mr Mbami Iliya Sabka when he led members of the organizations to a courtesy call to the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bauchi state, Yakubu Bello Kirfi.

Sabka explained that if the whistle blower bill is passed into law, it will go a long way in eradicating corruption in the state as the general public will be encouraged to expose corrupt practices in government offices.

“CLEEN Foundation and Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) Bauchi wish to advocate for the passage of whistle blower policy bill for domestication.

” CLEEN foundation and Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) Bauchi; urge the ministry of Justice to set a committee, to prepare and draft a public bill of whistle blower policy for domestication; to increase citizen access, institutions. Sir, following your pedigree and with reference to your oath of office as Attorney General; we sincerely believe that you will intimate his excellency, the executive governor of Bauchi state, on a need to pass the whistle blower policy as an executive bill, for legislation, that will aid to combat corruption, promote accountability and good governance”. He said.

Sabka explained that PIDI-Nigeria is engaged deeply in fighting corruption, monitoring and evaluations of human rights violation and abuses in Nigeria ‘especially where access to justice are not given to the downtrodden persons’.

In his response the Attorney General said the bill is a welcome development and commended the NGOs for the initiative. He described the efforts as laudable adding his office is open for such collaboration to curtail corrupt practices.

He promised to look into the proposal and forward it appropriately.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

