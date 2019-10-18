‘Nigeria Lost $600bn To Corruption In 59 Years’

Nigeria has lost $600billion to corruption since it gained independence in 1960, experts disclosed yesterday at an international anti-corruption training programme in Abuja.

The experts at the training organised by Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) revealed further that the stolen money represents a bulk of public funds designed to servicing the essentials needs like housing, health, electricity provisions and food security for Nigerians.

They lamented that Nigeria lacked effective corruption monitoring and evaluation mechanism in the first four decades of her independence which fueled impunity and created unrestricted access to the reckless looting of funds by public officials.

This comes as an expert, Christian Erikson, an official of the UK based Finance uncovered said billions of pounds are laundered through the United Kingdom each year by international crime cartels.

He also revealed that 87,000 suspicious properties are currently owned by anonymous people in the UK.

The training programme titled “Experts’ Training and Advocacy on Tracing and Recovery of illicit Funds and Assets” is part of the national anti-corruption mobilisation action programs.

Scheduled to hold in the country’s six geo-political zones, the Abuja training drew prominent experts from Europe and Nigeria. It was designed to provide basic skills to Nigerian anti-corruption agencies, journalists and community-based organisations to track illicit funds and stolen assets across the world.

Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju disclosed that an intensive global research conducted by the organisation spanning several months in collaboration with international partners, indicated that Nigeria lost at least $600 billion dollars to corrupt officials since 1960.

Noting that the stolen funds were either kept abroad or invested in illicit assets, Suraju said the stolen funds are largely responsible for Nigeria’s poverty and underdevelopment.

“The funds stolen are about $600 billion dollars. That is our finding. This amount is enough to build a new country from the scratch and turn around the social, industrial and economic infrastructure to meet global standards.”

He further said, “We have seen some highly-placed Nigerians who acquired assets that are not beneficial to the country. For us, it is important that we don’t limit the tracing and recovering of these assets alone to Nigeria but also internationally.

