Onitsha Petrol Tanker Inferno: Gov Obiano Promises Compensation To Victims

***Says Cause Of Incident Will Be Probed

The Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano has promised that the government will pay compensation to all those affected by the petrol tanker inferno which occurred in Onitsha, the state commercial hub on Wednesday claiming in its wake some lives and property worth millions of Naira.

Deeply saddened over the number of lives lost and properties lost when he visited scenes of the incident at the popular Upper Iweka and Ochanja market areas in the commercial town, Gov Obiano expressed his sympathy with the victims, promising that his administration will set up a panel to investigate the cause of the incident.

“I am saddened and very sorry for what happened. Please be your brother’s keeper in this moment and time. Please remain law abiding. Government will compensate those affected”, he promised.

Apparently not satisfied with the state fire service in the manner they handle the fire incident, Gov. Obiano promised that his government will set up a probe panel to investigate circumstances surrounding the fire disaster, assuring “The committee will visit tomorrow to identify those affected and collect data. Please cooperate with them.

He stated further, “Government will revamp the fire service and provide more equipment for firefighting. The people and government of Anambra are very sorry for this sad incident. We will ensure that compensation is paid before Christmas. We will celebrate Christmas in peace”.

Meanwhile, the Vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election and, ex-governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi described the Onitsha fire incident as very sad and regrettable especially at this difficult time. He appealed to government at all levels to come to the side of those affected.

Also, the candidate of the PDP during the last governorship election in the state, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has condoned with the victims of the petrol tanker inferno.

In a statement he made available to LEADERSHIP, Mr. Obaze “inferno at Upper Iweka that affected Ochanja Market is most regrettable. My heart goes out to those directly and indirectly affected, especially those who lost loved ones. Precious lives and properties worth millions of Naira have been lost, and perhaps needlessly so. Those affected remain in our prayers”.

Though the actual official number of those who lost their lives in the incident was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report yesterday, about five persons, including a mother, her child, and three other persons were said to have lost their lives in the inferno.

Several properties, including a petrol station, three story- building, shops, wares in Upper Iweka and Ochanja market were said to have been destroyed during the fire incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

