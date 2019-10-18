PDP Tackles Buhari Presidency On Profligacy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to end what it called the profligacy that pervades his presidency in order to give validity to his directives to ministers and other functionaries of government.

PDP further tasked the Buhari Presidency to explain the basis and source of Presidential support for the Office of the First Lady, including the appointment of aides, contrary to his promise not to run that office.

The opposition party in a statement by its national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, held that Mr. President remains responsible and answerable for his presidential assurances and Nigerians expect an explanation on the violation of such sensitive undertaking.

The statement said, “While the PDP is still monitoring the implementation of directive to government functionaries on cost cut, the party tasks President Buhari to take the first step by immediately fulfilling his promise to reduce the Presidential fleet, as well as cut his over bloated entourages and curtail the opulent lifestyle in the Presidency, which is daily flaunted before suffering and impoverished Nigerians.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has proven to be extremely expensive and a major draining pipe for valuable resources, while millions of compatriots, who look up to government for solutions, wallow in hunger and acute poverty.

“The profligacy that permeates the Buhari Presidency had further manifested in the public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and President Buhari’s nephews over issues of opulent accommodation in our presidential villa.”

The PDP further noted that the Buhari Presidency has failed to make the details of its budget public, despite demands by it and other well-meaning groups in Nigeria.

“The failure to make the details of the Presidency budget public places a huge burden on the Buhari Presidency, particularly in the face of allegations of budgetary corruption and financial sleazes.

“Unless the Presidency budget is made public for Nigerians to see, any directive on cost cut remains cosmetic,” the opposition party said.

