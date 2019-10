PMB Okays N10bn Special Fund For Enugu Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of the sum of N10billion Special Intervention Fund for immediate repairs and upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, this was the high point of the courtesy call on the President by a delegation of governors and leaders of the South East yesterday at the State House, Abuja.

The president said he was aware of the central nature of the airport, which was closed for repairs since August 24, to the socio-economic development of the South East.

President Buhari also said he was aware of the infrastructure deficit all over the country occasioned by lack of judicious use of available resources in the past.

He, however, declared that his administration was working on remedying this situation.

“We’re trying our best to make sure that infrastructure rehabilitation is carried out very quickly.

“I personally firmly believe that if we get infrastructure correct – the roads, rail, power – most Nigerians will mind their businesses; they would not even care who is in government. But when you deny them infrastructure, it will be difficult for them to compete and move across the country and regions.”

He appealed to the governors to explain this position to their people.

“Please, have the courage to continue to explain to your constituencies whenever they feel that there is laxity in government effort to rehabilitate infrastructure.

“We are doing our best within the resources available to the government. The federal government is working to fix infrastructure deficit in the country.

“The challenges are there. It is our responsibility to fix things, we are doing it and we will continue to do our best in this regard,” the president said.

In a presentation on behalf of the governors and leaders of South East, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State expressed gratitude over some of Mr President’s infrastructural development in the region, noting that the people of the South East were delighted with the speed and quality of work at the Second Niger Bridge.

The governor also commended the President for other ongoing federal projects in the region, including Enyimba Industrial City, Aba.

