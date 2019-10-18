Rivers: 99 Year-Old Monarch Decries Bickering In Oil Producing Communities

One of the oldest traditional rulers in Rivers State, Eze Jobson Utchay, has decried continuous bickering between oil companies and oil producing communities in the state.

This is as he lauded Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his statecraft, which has strengthened the economic base of the state and enhanced the lives of the citizens.

Utchay, who is the traditional ruler of Isara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

The 99 year-old monarch also lauded Wike for showing great interest in the growth development of the state domestic economy by making the state the major player in the oil outfits, especially in OML 11.

He berated those who bicker over Rivers state involvement in the industry, saying: ‘’if the governor’s move was made by powers outside the South-South, would they complain?’’

Utchay stated that what Nigeria has become is contrary to the vision and projection of greatness of its founding fathers with dim hope for greatness.

The monarch said: “The country is on downward slide the failure. Killings, blood shed, kidnapping, banditry, child trafficking, cultism have become the state of affairs in the country ravaging the socio-economic basis of our country.

“While kidnapping and herdsmen–farmers’ clash have brought us 100 years backwards civilization, Boko Haram insurgency, which has become intractable has diminished our soldiers and citizenry.”

He decried the way various sections of the polity are working at cross-purposes with little regard to unifying behaviours and scant regard to rearing the youths, who he said roam the streets with neither jobs nor hope for future.

The traditional ruler said: “The solution is the restructuring of the country in such a way that every section should take effective charge of its economy and defence of its territory.

“We are daily sacrificing our soldier on the altar of greed and money with no national spirit. The National Assembly should take a critical look at the begging issue of restructuring.”

