Senate Wants To Ridicule Transparency Of Governance – Lawyer, Group
A judiciary advocacy group, ‘Access to Justice,’ has described the statement credited to Senate spokesman, Senator Adeyeye, that journalists are rather creating distraction in the budget defence exercise by MDAs as a shame and mockery of transparency in governance.
The executive director of the group, Joseph Otteh, said: ‘‘I am really surprised to hear that Senator Adeyeye said that journalists are creating distractions with their coverage of the budget by the MDA officials.
‘‘I can understand if Senate at the plenary going into executive session thereby asking journalists away in order to organize themselves before coming to hold their session in the public glare. It is equally understood if certain discussion concerning national security was to be held and journalists are excused from covering it.
‘’But I can’t contemplate that a democratic government wants its activities like budget defence shrouded in secrecy. What do these officials, in cohort with the Senate, want to hide or keep out of public knowledge? The budget defence is a matter of public interest because the citizens want to know how the previous budgeted figures were spent and how the proposed budget estimates would be spent. Journalists are there to hold these officials accountable for the budget performance.
‘‘Senator Adeyeye’s statement to the effect that journalists are creating distractions in the budget defence exercise by MDAs is a shame and mockery of transparency in governance.’’
A lawyer, Barr Alasa Ismail, equally condemned the secrecy in budget defence.
He said: ‘‘Our constitution regards media as the fourth estate of the realm. In other words, and by virtue of Section 22 of the constitution, media is to hold all public officers accountable to the people. It states that ‘’the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.
‘‘The budget defence can’t be conducted in secrecy, otherwise transparency of governance of President Muhammadu Buhari administration would be called to question.’’
