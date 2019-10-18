Senior Citizens Decry Extinction of History, Local Languages In Nigeria

Elder statesmen and senior citizens in the country have decried the stunted growth of local languages and History as subjects in Nigerian schools.

These elders are of the view that Nigeria, for too long has neglected the study of history and use of local languages effectively.

Speaking during his book presentation, elder statesman and Chairman of SCIB Insurance Brokers, Olola Olabode Ogunlana, stated that the book launch was a way of celebrating the Nigerian culture, stressing that, for too long, Nigeria has neglected her cultures.

The 87-year old businessman, author, fine artist and culture promoter was rated highly by the attendants who gathered at the Metropolitan Club in Victoria Island, venue of the event, where the author presented four books.

The books include: Out of The Black Pots And Other Stories; The Quest For Rare Leaf and Other Stories; Selected Tales and The Rare Leaf (Yoruba Legends and Love Stories) which were unveiled colourfully to the admiration of the audience at the private book launch.

The author said that the problem with Nigeria is that we don’t have Nigerians in Nigeria, a situation he described as the greatest challenge the country is facing.

Advising Nigerians, Ogunlana said, “The problem of Nigeria is that we don’t have Nigerians in Nigeria. That is the greatest we have in the country. We should pay more attention to our culture, so that we can have the Nigeria’s peoples’ culture”.

He further urged Nigerians to take history and culture seriously because everything that happens today will become story tomorrow and history in the future, adding that a country without history will not progress.

Going down memory lane he expressed his disappointment on the growth of the country since independence 59 years ago, stating that Nigeria has failed to meet up with his expectations then.

“On independence day, I grew taller and taller when the flag went up. I must have been 12 feet tall when the flag went up. I had big dreams for the country but most of that dreams have failed starting with the Tafawa Balewa Square. Right now we don’t have one Nigerian language”, he said.

Speaking further, Ogunlana who emphasized that History learning is the only way to prepare for tomorrow said “I am not very happy my dreams for Lagos has not come to pass, let alone Nigeria. Nigeria before independence, was very friendly and one. As we grow older, what is required is to grow an atmosphere that will be conducive for all. ”

Extolling the virtues of Pa Ogunlana, Chief Phillip Asiodu, a Nigerian diplomat, bureaucrat and former Minister of Petroleum described the author as a very industrious personality.

Asiodu corroborated Ogunlana position on the importance of learning History and local languages in our schools. He however, advised that, there is need to inculcate them in the school system.

He said that, if the policy of compulsory study of local languages in school has been followed, illiteracy would have been abolished by 1999 in Nigeria and Nigeria wouldn’t have been talking about the quota system by now.

Expressing hope for Nigeria, Asiodu added “There is hope for Nigeria; the tales of Nigeria will tell you wisdom of the past. The present Head of State in February, said we should have a manpower audit. Regrettably, it has not come well. We are going to the next level. I have told them to get a compass, so that we know where we are going. Take example from the Swiss who can speak English and are also proficient in one or two other languages

Other dignitaries at the private book launch include, Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former pro-chancellor and chairman governing council of the University of Agriculture; Foremost politician Chief Phillip Asiodu, renowned Chartered Accountant and former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN); Chairman of Nigeria Insurance Association (NIM), Tope Smart; former President of Association of Consulting Engineers of Nigeria (ACEN), Engr. Bayo Adeola; ace broadcaster, Soni Irabor, veteran actor, Yemi Shodimu amongst others.

