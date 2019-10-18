Tension As Mysterious Death Of Undergraduates Cripple Federal University

Few days after celebrating its first convocation ceremony with over 72 first class graduates, Federal University, Otuoke, has been crippled by issues surrounding the mysterious killing of two students, kidnapping of lecturers and general insecurity, writes Osa Okhomina.

The Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, is located at the heart of the home community of former president, Goodluck Jonathan. Since inception, the institution has enjoyed all the usual privileges enjoyed by new universities. It has however, also not been spared the usual difficulties that come with being located in a community.

The calm and serenity associated with the Federal University Otuoke was evident in the products it churned out during its inaugural convocation ceremony. Seventy-two students of the institution graduated with First Class Honours from the total 1, 121 graduating students. There was also a total of 462 students who graduated with second class upper, 503 second class lower and 84 third class degrees, during the ceremony held at the university.

The competitive and peaceful environment of the institution was however, suddenly disrupted with the rising in insecurity and fear over strange and mysterious killings around the university community. According to reports, the institution has witnessed an alarming case of abduction, cultism and deaths, in just a month. This has thrown the community into pandemonium with no answers to all the questions been raised.

One of the victims of such insecurity is Edwin Tochi Eze popularly known as Tochiba, a first-year student of the Mathematics Education department who recently won the ‘Mr Education’ contest in the institution. Eze was found dead on Tuesday with multiple machete cuts. Apparently, his body was dumped by roadside close to his hostel of residence after he was killed. He is an indigene of Owerri in Imo State. The body of another victim identified as a student from the Political Science department of the Institution, Chimzi Ejekwu Lloyd, popularly known as Chimzi, was found in a bush with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was reported to have been shot at close range.

Leadership Friday gathered that a close friend to Tochi known as Sammy Majestic, had on Monday, declared him missing. According to Sammy, “we were together yesterday evening during our normal jokes and play, he ran out of the house and did not come back. We were very worried so we contacted his friends and family. We even called his phone but it was switched off.” The corpse was later discovered close to his residence on Tuesday.

Some security sources expressed the fear that the mysterious killing may be due to a silent cult war going on in the area. The case has however been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the State Police Command in Yenagoa, the state capital.

One of the students, whose cry was monitored on the FUO Campus gist page on Facebook, expressed fear over the rising case of insecurity around the students’ community, ‘‘I am tired of typing RIP. Tired of hearing it didn’t happen on campus and tired of the fact that there are no hostels in FUO. I’m fed up with the fact that 95 per cent of students live off campus yet, security system is not present and our management seems not to care.

“I am angered by the fact that only three properties in the entire Otuoke has top notch security provided by the military because they belong to You Know Who. To the rest of us, OYO is our case. I feel pain, I feel pain, I feel sorrow and sadness, anger and anguish I feel…”

Another student, was quoted as saying: “The only buildings that are secured and the only fortress in Otuoke, home of former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, his wife’s hotel directly opposite Federal University, Otuoke and another unoccupied building somewhere along Olumba road. At each of these structures is a fortified military check point. These security apparatuses only safeguard these aforementioned places and even if there’s trouble close by; they don’t give a damn!

“This month alone, we’ve witnessed series of death of students of FUO, no security, not even a police station in the entire community hosting a federal institution. None is even nearby. From incessant kidnapping of staff and students to the maiming and killing of students in successions, no arrest has been made. I will tell you more later. It is a sad tale. There is pandemonium in Otuoke right now because of the fracas between students and the CSO of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, during a randy movement by students over the corpse of another student that got missing on Monday and was found dead today.

“As usual, after live ammunitions were fired by the military, the story was twisted that students (who were harmless and armless and in company of the SUG president) opened fire at the military personnel.”

Leadership Friday however gathered that the institution’s authority, led by the vice chancellor, Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, had on Tuesday, summoned an emergency meeting with the Student Union Government (SUG) led by Comrade Debekeme Kojo, Ethnic leaders, various faculty executives and departmental executives and the leadership of the Otuoke community, over the recent insecurity in the student community.

The meeting, which was presided over by the deputy vice chancellor, Prof. Bio Nyananyo, identified the various forms of criminal activities were raised with security mechanism of handling such cases as it affects the student community.

“Having heard the views and opinions of various leaders, the institution made it clear that the issue of insecurity will be dealt with meticulously by engaging various security apparatus such as forming alliance with the host community to checkmate the activities of crimes.

“We should note that security is every man’s business and as such, we must be very vigilant and report incidents of crimes to the appropriate authority. The school management has also provided a platform in which we can dispatch information as regards to suspected cases within our neighborhood.”

A member of the editorial board of the institution’s leading online news medium, known as FUO Campus Gist, who plead to be anonymous, confirmed the rising fear among students. “It is worrisome,” he said.

The VC of the institution, Prof. Jaja, revealed his view about the possibility of cultism on campus during an interactive session with media executives. According to him, students and the institution’s host community try to live harmoniously.

‘‘Here in our university, the lecturers, non-teaching staff and students try as much as possible to live as a family. As long as we are under this umbrella or the same roof, we call Federal University of Utuoke, we try to understand each other and correct each other.

‘‘We do not wait for the vice chancellor to come and make corrections all the time. Students are free to interact with their lecturers, draw our attention to areas that they feel need some level of amendment. They do so through their various student associations, which include the students’ union government, as well as faculty and departmental associations. We’ve been able to check each other and place ourselves on a balance.

‘‘That’s why in terms of security, we secure ourselves; and if we also talk about cult-related issues, we also check ourselves. It is not that I have magic sticks or iron that I use to drive cult activities away from the university. And not only that, we also have zero tolerance for any act of indiscipline. As long as we get information and verify the information through due process and fair hearing, we swing into action. If we are convinced that an individual is involved in cultism or has such a thing in mind, we don’t wait for the person to carry out the act; we show such person the way out of the institution.’’

