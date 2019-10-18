Travel Ban And Quick Passage Of 2020 Budget

In this report, SUNDAY ISUWA examines travel ban placed on heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to enable them defend their budgets before the relevant committees of the National Assembly within backdrop of how quicken the passage of the proposed 2020 budget.

Presently, the 2020 Appropriations Bill has scaled the Second Reading and has been referred to Standing Committees for legislative scrutiny and inputs. Consequently, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) are expected at the National Assembly for their budget defence.

The speed with which the MDAs will respond to the lawmakers’ invitation for the ritual of budget defence and their budget performance for 2019 fiscal year, are crucial to the smooth consideration and passage into the law of the 2020 budget.

LEADERSHIP Friday recall that before now, there were complaints from the leadership of the previous sessions of the National Assembly on the attitude of some heads of MDAs towards budget defence, a development that had always delayed the passage of annual budget into law.

To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari has placed a travel ban on all heads of MDAs until they are done with their 2020 budget defence exercise before the National Assembly.

A total budget estimates of N10.33 trillion was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration by President Buhari for the 2020 fiscal year.

Pundits say for some years now, Nigeria’s budgets have not actually work for the people because of the inconsistent circle, hence the quest for a return to the January – December budget circle.

But the present lawmakers led by the Senate President who is also the chairman of the National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan, say that, to achieve meaningful development, they are determined to return Nigeria to the January – December budget circle.

Therefore, Lawan promised that the passage of the 2020 budget proposal will not miss the year-end deadline, urging all Ministers and Heads of Ex-Ministerial Agencies to take advantage of the ample time and defend their budgetary allocations.

The Senate President further declared that the lawmakers will not allow anyone to frustrate their desire to pass the 2020 Budget by December, 2019.

“The National Assembly will do the right thing; which is to work on the budget and pass it,” Lawan said at the unveiling of the Legislative Agenda of the House of Representatives few days ago.

“We will not allow anyone to frustrate our desire to pass the 2020 Budget before the end of this year. So, it is an opportunity for all those concerned with defending their budgets, to take the advantage.

“One thing that we have collectively decided in the National Assembly is to pass the budget 2020 before the end of the year.

“Only the window of October is available for budget defence. Any Minister or Head of Agency who decides to travel out of Nigeria, without defending his or her respective budget would have no opportunity to do so,” Lawan declared.

In order to assist the lawmakers in carrying out their legislative obligation on the budget, President Buhari consequently barred all ministers and heads of federal government agencies from travelling abroad pending their defence of the 2020 budget before the National Assembly.

A statement issued in Abuja by Director, Information, in the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey, said the order was with immediate effect.

“The suspension of such travels will enable functionaries and agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill,” the statement said.

It also said that ministers who had already secured approval to travel “are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr President after confirming the schedule of appearances with the relevant committees of the National Assembly.”

“Furthermore, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence,” it added.

While most Nigerians view the move by the National Assembly and Buhari as a desirable development, which will be benefitial to Nigerians, observers say returning to the January – December budget circle will will also aid development.

The Senate spokesman, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, told LEADERSHIP Friday that the lawmakers are happy with the presidential directive to MDAs, adding that it will fast-track the process of passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

Adeyeye noted that Buhari’s directive is in line with the desire of the National Assembly as it is determined to return the country to the January – December budget circle.

He recalled that in the past, some Ministers and heads of MDAs failed to appear on time during budget defence because of overseas travel, which he said contributed to the delay in passing Appropriation Bills into law.

He said with Buhari’s latest directive, lawmakers won’t be the only ones making efforts at passing the budget on time, adding that the Executive has also shown so much interest, which will be for the benefit of Nigerians.

“The travel ban by the president handed over to the heads of MDAs and the ministers is a welcome development. This is only for one month and it will also help the lawmakers to concentrate because it won’t only be that we are the only arm of government interested in passing the budget before December,” Adeyeye said, pointing out that President Buhari has taken the issue of early budget passage very seriously.

“This is in line with what the National Assembly want to achieve. In the past, heads of agencies and departments including some ministers did not show up during budget defence. But with the travel ban placed on them by the president, it will help greatly. Everyone will have the opportunity to concentrate on the budget now,” Adeyeye added.

Meanwhile, the immedidate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged ministries and agencies to cooperate with the National Assembly to ensure early approval of the 2020 budget.

Ekweremadu, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, gave the charge while interacting with MDAs and other stakeholders in the environment sector.

“The parliament has given Mr. President and Nigerians their words on early approval of the 2020 budget. Let me, therefore, urge the Honourable Ministers, Chief Executives of the agencies, and key stakeholders to be adequately prepared for interactive sessions on the budget proposal to enable the National Assembly pass it early,” he said.

The lawmaker, who described environment as a life itself, regretted that Nigeria was not measuring up to the required standards to guarantee a safe and sustainable environment, charged the Ministry of Environment and its agencies to work harder to mitigate the huge environmental challenges in the country.

“There is enormous work to be done. Whether it is the 2018 Environmental Performance Index, where Nigeria ranked a lowly 100th place or other environmental ratings, the figures are not looking good for us as a nation.

“The Senate has mandated us to deal with matters relating to control of air pollution, industrial waste, control of toxic and hazardous waste, dumping by industrialised nations, control of water pollution, environmental sanitation, control of desertification, erosion control, oil spillage control and management, maritime resources management, conservation, and indeed laying policy on clean environment for Nigeria.

”So, we will not stop at dissecting and approving your budget estimates. We will also keep you on your toes through our oversight functions. We will work with you to ensure substantial improvement in budget performance, which has remained perennially low with adverse affects on economic growth and quality of life. But we will also accord you every necessary legislative support to succeed,” Ekweremadu added.

He further assured of the committee’s support for a Bill for an Act to establish the Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria when brought before the Senate.

In their various contributions, the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud, and heads of various agencies under the Ministry, identified poor funding as a major setback for the discharge of their mandates.

Other stakeholders at the interactive session included state Commissioners for Environment, oil majors, the Nigerian Environmental Society, non-governmental organisations, among others.

Also, an elated President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has reacted to the travel ban placed on heads of MDAs over budget defence, saying the relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government has received an unprecedented boost with the coming of the 9th National Assembly.

According to Lawan, both chambers of the Legislature presently enjoy the highest level of cooperation from the executive arm of government since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Lawan stated this in his concluding remarks last Tuesday shortly before the Senate adjourned sitting till October 29, 2019.

“This is the first time when a President will announce that none of his Ministers or any head of agencies should travel out of the country at this time without defending his or her budget.

“This is the highest level of cooperation that we have ever got in this National Assembly since 1999,” Lawan said.

The Senate President therefore urged the National Assembly as a whole to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring the timely passage of the 2020 budget before the end of December.

With all stakeholders determined to ensure that the 2020 budget is passed by December by the National Assembly and assented by the President this year, pundits expressed confidence that Nigeria will be able to return to the much-anticipated January – December budget circle beginning from 2020 fiscal year.

