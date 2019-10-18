Understanding Trying Times (4)

Learning from Nuhu AS.

Previously, we learnt a lot about trials and related with some examples from three of the five high hierarchical prophets, Ibrahim, Musa and Isa. Today, we shall be focusing at Noah AS to learn more about internal and external tests.

Noah is not only one of the five extraordinary hierarchical prophets but also a highly important figure in Islam and he is seen as one of the most significant of all prophets. The Quran contains 43 references to Noah, in 28 chapters, and the seventy-first chapter, chapter Noah, is named after him. His life is also spoken of in the commentaries and in Islamic legends.

Noah’s narratives largely cover his preaching as well as lessons about facing trials. The narrative sets the prototype for many of the subsequent prophetic stories which begin with the prophet warning his people and then the community rejecting the message and facing a punishment. The Qur’an focuses on several instances from Noah’s life more than others, and one of the most significant events is the flood.

And recite to them the news of Noah. When he said to his people: “O my people, if my stay (with you), and my reminding (you) of the Signs of Allah is hard on you, then I put my trust in Allah. So, devise your plot, you and your partners, and let not your plot be in confusion for you. Then pass your sentence on me and give me no respite. “But if you turn away, then no reward have I asked of you, my reward is only from Allah, and I have been commanded to be of the Muslims.’’ They denied him, but We delivered him and those with him in the ship, and We made them generations, replacing one after another, while We drowned those who belied Our verses. Then see the end of those who were warned.

Moreover, the people mocked Noah’s words and called him a liar. Indeed, We sent Noah to his people and he said: “O my people! Worship Allah! You have no other god but Him. Certainly, I fear for you the torment of a Great Day!’’ The leaders of his people said: “Verily, we see you in plain error.’’ Noah said: “O my people! There is no error in me, but I am a Messenger from the Lord of all that exists! I convey unto you the Messages of my Lord and give sincere advice to you. And I know from Allah what you know not.’’

They even suggest that Noah is possessed by a devil when the prophet ceases to preach.

The people of Noah denied (their Messenger) before them. They rejected Our servant and said: “A madman!’’ and he was insolently rebuked and threatened. Then he invoked his Lord (saying): “I have been overcome, so help (me)!’’ So, We opened the gates of the heaven with water pouring forth. And We caused springs to gush forth from the earth. So, the waters met for a matter predestined. And We carried him on a (ship) made of planks and nails. Floating under Our Eyes, a reward for him who had been rejected! And indeed, We have left this as a sign. Then is there any that will remember Then how (terrible) was My torment and My warnings And We have indeed made the Qur’an easy to understand and remember; then is there anyone who will remember?

Only the lowest in the community join Noah in believing in God’s message:

And indeed, We sent Noah to his people (and he said): “I have come to you as a plain warner.’’ “That you worship none but Allah; surely, I fear for you the torment of a painful Day.’’ The chiefs who disbelieved among his people said: “We see you but a man like ourselves, nor do we see any follow you but the meanest among us and they (too) followed you without thinking. And we do not see in you any merit above us, in fact we think you are liars.’’

Noah’s narrative further describes him preaching both in private and public.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Verily, We sent Noah to his people (saying): “Warn your people before there comes to them a painful torment.’’ He said: “O my people! Verily, I am a plain warner to you,’’ “That you should worship Allah, and have piety of Him, and obey me,’’ “He will forgive you of your sins and respite you to an appointed term. Verily, the term of Allah when it comes, cannot be delayed, if you but know.’’ He said: O my Lord! Verily, I have called to my people night and day, But all my calling added nothing but to (their) flight. And verily, every time I called unto them that You might forgive them, they thrust their fingers into their ears, covered themselves up with their garments, and persisted, and magnified themselves in pride. Then verily, I called to them openly (aloud). Then verily, I proclaimed to them in public, and I have appealed to them in private. I said (to them): Ask forgiveness from your Lord, verily, He is Oft-Forgiving; He will send rain to you in abundance, and give you increase in wealth and children, and bestow on you gardens and bestow on you rivers. What is the matter with you that you do not hope for any veneration from Allah while He has created you (in) stages? See you not how Allah has created the seven heavens in tiers. And has made the moon a light therein, and made the sun a lamp. And Allah has brought you forth from the (dust of) earth. Afterwards He will return you into it (the earth), and bring you forth. And Allah has made for you the earth a wide expanse. That you may go about therein in broad roads.

Noah prays to God, because of their sins they were drowned, then were made to enter the fire. And they found none to help them instead of Allah. And Noah said: “My Lord! Leave not one of the disbelievers on the earth, even an individual!’’ “If You leave them, they will mislead Your servants, and they will beget none but wicked disbelievers.’’ “My Lord! Forgive me, and my parents, and him who enters my home as a believer, and all the believing men and women. And to the wrongdoers grant You no increase but destruction!’’ This supplication occurred after his people refused to believe in his message and hear the warning.

Then he invoked his Lord (saying): “I have been overcome, so help (me)!’’ This was at a point when Allah revealed to him that none will further believe, at that moment the Qur’an narrates that Noah received a revelation to build an Ark, and it was revealed to Noah: “None of your people will believe except those who have believed already. So be not sad because of what they used to do. “And construct the ship under Our Eyes and with Our revelation, and address Me not on behalf of those who did wrong; they are surely to be drowned.’’ And as he was constructing the ship, whenever the chiefs of his people passed by him, they mocked at him. He said: “If you mock at us, so do we mock at you likewise for your mocking.’’ “And you will know who it is on whom will come a torment that will cover him with disgrace and on whom will fall a lasting torment.’’

Also, the Quran states that Noah had been living among the people who he was sent to for 950 years when the flood started: And indeed, We sent Noah to his people, and he stayed among them a thousand years less fifty years; so the Deluge overtook them while they were wrongdoers. Then We saved him and the Companions of the Boat, and made it an Ayah for all people.

We have seen how Noah stayed, patiently, with his people inviting them to have faith and establish good relationship with Allah. At the end he had to pray against them and Allah accepted the supplication.

