We Never Indicted Ambode Before Lagos Assembly Panel – Aides

Three former commissioners of Akinwunmi Ambode, who were interrogated by the 16-man investigation panel set up by the Lagos State House of Assembly to probe the controversial purchase of 829 buses during the ex-governor’s administration have denied indicting the former governor when responding to questions from the panel.

The three ex-commissioners are Mr Wale Oluwo (Energy), Mr Toyin Suarau ( Agriculture) and Mr Olusegun Banjo ( Budget).

Former commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Olusegun Banjo said that the report by an online media of October 16, 2019 was a deliberate misrepresentation of what transpired during the meeting with the Nine-man Ad Hoc Committee of Lagos State House of Assembly investigating the purchase of 829 buses during the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to a press statement by Banjo, “I was invited by a letter dated October 11, 2019 to appear before the committee on Tuesday, 15th October 2019 to answer questions on the buses as they relate to the function of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget headed by me during the last administration. I attended the meeting and questions were asked under oath. Pointed questions relating to the activities of the ministry were posed to me.”

Banjo said he informed the committee that, “On February 2018 when I was appointed, the issue of bus purchase had already been on the ground.”

Regarding the operations of the ministry, “I brought it to the attention of the House that the operating system need to be reviewed and also mentioned other weaknesses in a professional manner. It is pertinent to note that these observations had earlier been included in the new administration and as it affects all arms of government and not the executive alone.”

It was therefore, contrary to the impression sought to be portrayed by the press”.

Banjo stated categorically that, “I wish to state that I am not in a position to know what exactly transpired on the issue of the buses as I was not in government when the issue was tabled and approved by the State Executive Council and neither was I drafted into the Bus Steering Committee on assumption of duty in February 2019.”

According to Oluwo,”I attended the second session of the Committee proceedings on October 15, 2019, the ex-commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Toyin Suarau, and I were called into the Committee room at the same time. So, the questions asked both of us were in the open. Suarau was asked questions on the Lagos State Rice Mill project in Imota while I was asked questions on the LED-UK street lights installations (a UK Exim Bank funded project).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

