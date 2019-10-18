We’ll Confiscate P&ID Assets – FG

The federal government yesterday said it would confiscate all assets belonging to the Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited.

Speaking during the 2020 budget defence before the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, the minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said federal government is taking four measures against the P&ID.

He said the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was seriously working towards achieving total confiscation of all P&ID assets in Nigeria.

He said, “I am aware that the AGF is also working on registering the judgement in which the Nigerian court ordered the winding up of P&ID Nigeria.

“The important thing about this is that when this judgement is registered, it therefore means that whatever belongs to P&ID now becomes the property of Nigeria.

“I am also aware that we are also working on instituting an action to set aside the entire award of $9.6billion on the grounds that the award did the not take into cognizance the fraud involved in the entire process.

“Some of these problems have just been brought to our notice, and we are actually working through.

“The Ministry of Justice is going to institute another separate suite in London to ask the UK court to set aside the entire $9.6billion judgement.

“I am also aware that efforts are being made to prosecute those Nigerians who have been found to be complicit or compromised their position for the P&ID Company to exploit us.

“Investigation is still going on to apprehend whoever is involved in the entire scandal.”

On P&ID saying that it would seize Nigeria’s assets in the United Kingdom, to enforce the order of a British court against Nigeria, he said, “To the best of my knowledge, the Ministry of Justice, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the EFCC are also working very hard on the P&ID matter.

“As you are aware, we succeeded in London in getting a stay of execution and leave of the court to appeal the judgement.

“Right now we are appealing the $200million customary payment, that we were asked to pay as a condition for stay of execution.

“We are supposed to pay that money within two months, but I know that the Attorney General is busy working on appealing that payment.”

On plans to provide revenue for budget implementation, the minister said Nigeria has obligations and also has constraints of funding.

He said, “When we came in, oil price dropped to $35 while our production also dropped.

“The benchmark for crude in the budget is low, so it is not about rhetoric, it is that we are really facing challenges.

“The government must also provide for our security and infrastructure and the money is not enough to meet the obligations of government.”

