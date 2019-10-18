‘#ZeroHunger World By 2030 Is Possible When Govt, Stakeholders Work Together’

As part of activities to mark 2019 World Food Day, Oxfam through its Pro resilience Action Project (PROACT), a European Union Support to Food Security and Resilience in Northern Nigeria with other stakeholders in agricultural sector have organised a one day workshop on how to address malnutrition in Kebbi State.

Participants have identified poor dietary intake due to poor knowledge of nutrition, poverty, and lack of synergy between government organizations and stakeholders as responsible for high rate of malnutrition in Kebbi State. In his opening remarks, Mr. Olumide Ojo, the PROACT Project Manager said the first step to solving a problem is to identify it exists.

He said the State has over 4 million people with vast majority of the people living in rural areas engaging in agriculture as primary means of livelihood. However, the State is ranked highest in malnutrition with alarming number of stunted children especially those under the age of five.

He observed that there was a disconnect between nutrition actors and food security actors in intervention design, implementation, and evaluation .He also pointed out that one of the underlying causes of malnutrition, according to UNICEF’s conceptual framework for malnutrition, is household food insecurity.

He called for deliberate efforts towards improving all the pillars of food security as a way of addressing health and nutrition challenges. Mr. Olumide assured that if all hands were on deck, it is possible to achieve a #ZeroHunger world by 2030.

Also in his remarks, Mr. Samuel Yelmisson, the Director of Programs of Development Exchange Center (DEC) said the World Food Day reminded the public on the importance of good nutrition and healthy diets. He urged members of the public to use their locally available food ingredients to have nutritious diet so as to improve the nutrition of children in their localities.

The Permanent Secretaries Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Dikko and that of Budget and Economic Planning, Hajiya Aisha Usman explained various interventions are being carried out by Kebbi State government to reverse the worrisome malnutrition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

