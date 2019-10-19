Alleged Plot To Replace Amnesty Boss, Dokubo, Sparks Renewed Tension

There is rising tension within the nine states of the Niger Delta region, following the alleged plot by some politicians to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charlse Dokubo, with an activist, Mike Loyibo.

The group known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), yesterday, confirmed the renewed tension with a warning that some agitated youths and militant groups are prepared to resume hostilities, to cripple the Nations economy, with a well coordinated attack to all oil facilities and oil pipelines across the length and breadth of the region.

According to the group, the reason for the threats against the existing peace accord between the federal government and the ex-militants in the region is the alleged plot by some known cabals to prevail on the President to sack Professor Charles Dokubo.

According to the RNDA – a coalition of nine militant groups that accepted the ceasefire agreement with the federal government since August 21,2016, “we are vehemently opposed to the sponsored plot to remove Professor Charles Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme; this may eventually lead to renewed crisis in the nation”, noting that from their point of view, there had been too many changes of leaders in the Amnesty office, which is affecting the smooth operations of the Amnesty Programme since its establishment.

After a crucial meeting in the Benin River, Delta State, led by Johnmark Ezon-Ebi also known as Obama, the group called on those at the forefront clamouring for the removal of Professor Charles Dokubo and be replaced by a self acclaimed Niger Delta Leader based in Abuja, one Mike Loyibo, to put their vehicles in reverse gear and retrace their movements.’

The group also pointed out that the plot, which they described as ‘anti-Niger Deltan’, will only take the region back to the dark stone age, and vowed that it will be resisted by the arsenals and fire power of the RNDA, applying any available means in the creek.

The group also lamented that it is quite painful and worrisome that the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole is being used. According to them, Adams Oshiomole should know better that he is towing with selfish, self centered and corrupt persons who are calling for Dokubo’s removal.

The RNDA maintained that those behind this plot to sack the Amnesty boss have unholy alliance with the PDP in Delta State; and the planned sack will only be an invitation for war in the creek, warning that the group should not be held responsible in the wake of any ugly incident in the creek, as it will not fold its hands to see deliberate moves by fraudsters, gold diggers, liars from both side of their mouth succeed.

