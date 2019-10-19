APC Raises 112-man Campaign Council For Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday inaugurated a 112-member campaign council to prosecute the Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections.

This is as it told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to learn the new tactics of winning votes through campaigns and not violence.

APC national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the party was ready to win the state asking all its serving governors to prosecute the polls.

Oshiomhole also noted that as a former governor himself Governor Yahaya Bello deserves to be re-elected, saying “governors usually get mature in second term.”

“The heart of the people will be turned to elect a man that will make a difference, that will demonstrate that in a genuine democracy, very ordinary people who connect with their people, who understand and live with their people and share the joy, pain and aspirations of their people, even if they don’t have the history of a political dynasty can rise to become a governor and I believe that is the story of our candidates.

“The reaction of PDP shows they are in trouble. my very good friend Dickson is in trouble.

“We take this two elections very seriously, because we believe in the power of the ballot, we believe that the issues should be contested in a peaceful environment and not by the power of gunshots which has been the tradition of the opposition and we know that people want a change.

