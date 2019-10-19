As Edo Bests Others In Educational Development

Buoyed by the recent recognition of Edo as the best education-friendly state in Nigeria, MARK ITSIBOR took up this report to evaluate the basic education system in the state

Edo State enjoys a lot of buzz lately from different high-level education stakeholders from within and outside of Nigeria. In a dramatic twist, not a few people now consider it as the state with the best basic education system in the country. Those who recently paid inspection visit to the state are not left out. They say the state routinely outperforms other states of the federation in internet based school system, vocational skills education and good schools management structure. His basic education reforms are seen to be encouraging attendance in formal education, a step many say could contribute to helping the federal government achieve the goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

According to a recent UNICEF report, about 10.5 million of children aged 5-14 years are out of school in Nigeria, though primary education is officially free and compulsory in the country. Only 61 percent of 6-11 year-old children regularly attend primary school and only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early childhood education.

That is why the steps taken by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State have got the admiration of many who say the governor has achieved much in transforming the state’s elementary education, within three years of his assumption of office. Those who spoke with this reporter say the Governor is building both physical and institutional structures to wrestle the academic decadence that pervaded the education sector before now.

This step is aimed at re-enacting basic education in the state through Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation Initiative, christened “Edo-BEST”, launched in 2018, pillared on governance institutional strengthening, teacher professional development and quality assurance, curriculum and learning outcomes, with a resolve to essentially build a system that will effectively manage the basic educational system. Pillared on five key pegs, the programme is hinged on governance; teacher development and instructional design; community partnerships; infrastructure and the support, and development of the local education authority.

But the reform process taking place in the state does not come without a cost. According to the chairperson, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Oviawe, EDO-BEST programme costs N16,500 a year per child. This excludes teachers’ salaries. It covers training, tablets and smart phones for the teachers and textbooks for the students.

Between last year and this year, Oviawe said over one million free textbooks have been delivered to 269,000 pupils, captured in the government created electronic profile for students across the state since inception. The programme, which started with 200 schools, has now been extended to 856 schools as at the last count. Officials say the reform is designed to be implemented across the public and private schools in the state. Besides that, she stated that the state government has trained 10,500 primary school teachers in Edo state on modern teaching skills, classroom management technics, phonics and right students’ discipline strategy.

The programme seems to have earned the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government recognition from those who see his reforms as building a stout weapon against ignorance and illiteracy that once characterized the state’s school system. Recently, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) announced Obaseki as the most education-friendly governor in view of his education reforms and innovations in the state for 2019. The minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu at the 2019 world teachers’ day celebration event, recently conferred the award on him in Abuja. The governor emerged as the winner in recognition of his efforts in improving basic education and teachers’ welfare in the state.

For Obaseki, what is important today is mental infrastructure, not stomach infrastructure. According to him, it is an intellectual infrastructure that will build stomach infrastructure. He stressed that each direction we go, we must emphasise the development of human capacity, saying that education is one of the cardinal points in the APC manifesto.

That explains why he believes the award was in recognition of the Edo State education reform, which dwells on driving quality learning through technology, teachers and students motivation. Obaseki said the Edo Best initiative transformed the education sector in the last one and half years through attacking the root cause of education decay and even social vices.

But what did his government do to receive such rare recognition from a trade union? “We decided to dedicate ourselves to not just building classes, but to go to the foundation of education. And you’ve got to think of education strategically to realise that what is most important is the foundation, and that is basic education,” Obaseki told all who cared to listen.

In the last one and a half years, the state government has prioritised basic education and technical education. “Basic education from the perspective of encouraging teachers, making sure we are able to deploy technology to determine and tell when a teacher is in class” he explained, adding: “I can tell from my office today when a teacher is in class. If a teacher is not in class then the teacher hasn’t signed into the platform” he emphasised.

The basic education curricular has been designed in a way that once a teacher is signed in, the lesson note for that day will be loaded into the teacher’s tablet. And we’ve trained teachers to understand how to use the tablets and the technology to teach the children. What this award means is that the nation should know that we are prioritising education as a party” he noted.

Oviawe said “Many of our teachers are happy with the Governor because he has provided the political will, the leadership and vision for EDO-BEST to materialise. We can now run a system that is very transparent, devoid of the usual easing. Everybody feels included; they feel they have a stake in it. And so, they are motivated to do their best”, adding that the state government is developing a robust system for excellence, while entrenching the principle of accountability at the basic level.

For close associates and personal aids of the governor, evidence has shown that pupils learn more in a term than they did in three years in the old system. To support that claim, Special Adviser to the President on media, Crusoe Osagie says “On physical infrastructure, 243 primary schools are being re-constructed across the state. Teachers and pupils look forward to and enjoy the teaching and learning experience. The Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly Benin Technical College (BTC), is also now wearing a new look, with new blocks and modern design that would astound anybody that knew the state of the college some years back. Edo people are scrambling for space for their children at the college, all because of the breath of fresh air at the facility. The reforms are to be extended to other such colleges in the state’s three senatorial districts”.

“We need to prepare our children for the fourth industrial revolution, for the 21st century and beyond. Efforts are ongoing on how to introduce programming and coding into the government owned primary school curriculum. We are very serious on technical and vocational skills learning in the JSS classes,” the SUBEB Boss said.

On how the government intends to sustain the programme beyond its reign, Oviawe said: “we are looking at continuity now that we have on-boarded all our teachers. Continuity for us goes beyond legislative backing. The most important thing is the people running the system. We need to build the capacity of our education managers and make our schools run independently so that irrespective of the government in power, the schools would run accordingly.”

