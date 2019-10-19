As Gombe Arms 500 Youths Against Crime, Unemployment

To curb unemployment, crimes and youth restiveness in Gombe State, 500 of its youths completed three months skills acquisition programme in various vocation, writes JAIYEOLA ANDREWS

That the percentage of unemployed youths across the country is mind-boggling, is to say the obvious. The development has no doubt act as a catalyst to crimes and criminality, as well as restiveness in the society.

To stem the ugly tide, both government and agencies of government at federal and state levels, have come up with various initiatives aimed at addressing the menace.

One of such initiatives is the 3 months training of 500 Gombe youth in skills acquisition by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), in conjunction with Gombe state government.

The training ended on Wednesday, and the 500 beneficiaries were given facilities ranging from sewing machines, start-up packs, welding instruments, certificates, among others to kick-start their entrepreneurship endeavour.

With these provisions, it is expected that the beneficiaries will be self dependent, thereby reducing the rate of unemployment, crimes and restiveness among the youths of Gombe State.

At the closing ceremony of the 3-months programme, the General/Chief Executive of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, in his speech, said in the last 3-years, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) through the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), and other skills acquisition programmes, had equipped over 450,000 Nigerians nationwide.

According to him, several thousands of the beneficiaries were from Gombe State, adding that they were equipped with requisite skills in various trades and crafts.

“During the 2017 phase of the NISDP, which graduation you are witnessing today, over 13,000 Nigerians were trained in various trades namely: Welding and fabrication, plumbing and pipe-fitting, tailoring, aluminium, tiling, plaster of Paris, as well as photography that were carefully selected based on their potential, to directly impact the economy of the state and the country in general,” Ari stated.

The ITF boss stressed that except Gombe State, all the beneficiaries from other states were empowered with start-up packs to give support to their businesses.

Ari further noted that, “this year, we have also commenced the implementation of the 2019 NISDP and other skills acquisition programmes in Gombe State and other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the 2019 Skills Intervention Programme.”

“In Gombe State, we are combining the implementation of the 2018 and 2019 NISDP to train 540 youths – that is 240 for 2018 and 300 for 2019. Fifty others will be trained under the Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP), and Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP). In all, a total of 590 citizens of the state will be equipped with skills and empowered with start-up kits for their businesses.”

He explained that the North-east focus on skills acquisition to reduce the rate of unemployment, noting that the activities of Boko Haram had, in no small measure, created unemployment in the country generally.

Ari said as a federal government agency responsible for providing, promoting and encouraging the acquisition of skills in industry and commerce, ITF is determined to change the narrative by supporting the Federal Government, as well as Gombe State Government by initiating consequential and multifaceted programmes and strategies.

“We also intend to escalate access to skills acquisition by expanding our training infrastructure for more Nigerians to benefit. In this regard, we are set to establish an Industrial Skills Training Centre in Gombe State, which will be modelled after the Fund’s existing Industrial Skills Training Centres (ISTCs) across the country. The centre, when completed, will function as a vocational and technical skills acquisition centre with state-of-the-art equipment” Ari said.

Check however indicated that in recognition of ITF’s efforts at tackling unemployment, the Federal Government recently commissioned the Fund to come up with multi-faceted job creation strategies that would lead to a lasting solution to the hydra headed unemployment problems bedevilling the nation.

At the event, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau said, “ITF programme was established to train manpower sufficiently, to meet the needs of the nation, in line with its desired objectives. We are ready to monitor, thank God there is computer. A computer is the first investigator of any activity. It is good that the Director-General of Industrial Training Fund is here, he is ready to support us. We have a very strong political will to pursue this to the end.

“Where youths are unemployed, you will have security challenges. This is just the beginning. We as state government have our own, we will ensure that local government council also have their own training for youths. Even myself, as old as I am, will learn a skill to add to my knowledge.

“ITF has a limited number it can train. Its responsibility is to show us the way, ours is to follow and implement. Gombe is not the only state, ITF covers 36 states plus FCT. So as a government that is keen about development, we will follow the way.”

Beneficiaries who spoke to LEADERSHIP include Naomi Luka, 38 years, who was unemployed prior to the training. She said “I am saying thank you to President Buhari, ITF and Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the support. May God reward them abundantly. I hope to train as many people as possible”.

Also, Idris Bako, 35 years old, who was trained in Welding said “I was a farmer before the opportunity to be trained presented itself. I want to thank the government for helping my life, before I was suffering but now I’m going to be independent.”

Rahila Hassan, 23 years old, who is a teacher, but was trained in tailoring said “seriously this is a dream come true, we had lost hope but this was a training we did since 2017. I’m grateful to Governor Inuwa Yahaya and ITF for giving us hope”.

Muhammad Adamu, 19 years, who was trained in tailoring. noted that before now he was into tailoring but does not have a sewing machine. “I was trained since 2017 by ITF. I’m grateful to governor Inuwa Yahaya for supporting us to be successful.”

