Atiku’s Appeal: Reps PDP Caucus Alleges Plot To Influence CJN

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is out to influence the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, in the selection of justices to hear the presidential election appeal at the Supreme Court.

This is as it noted that the PDP had never at any time, dictated the selection of panel members to the Chief Justices all through its 16 years.

The group in a statement issued yesterday and jointly signed by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, deputy caucus leader, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema, caucus whip, Hon. Umar Barde and deputy caucus whip, Hon. Muraina Ajibola, insisted that selection of justices to hear the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s appeal must be in order of conventional practice which is seniority.

The statement reads in part, “We wish to state that selection of justices to hear the appeal of our great party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar must be in accordance with the conventional practice of admitting only of the selection of the first-seven most senior justices of the Supreme Court: CJN Ibrahim Tanko, Justice Rhodes-Vivour, Justice Mary Odili, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta,Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice Musa Muhammad and Justice Kumai Akaahs”.

The caucus said the “practice of selecting justices to hear the appeal is expected to precede the hearing, going by age long convention. What isn’t conventional is the present attempt to influence Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko, going by reports in the media, to subvert the age-long and time-tested practice, precedent and convention of selecting the most senior justices of the Supreme Court to hear the presidential election appeal.

“Chief Justices of Nigeria through time have never in the selection of the Supreme Court’s election petition appeal panel surrendered to the phoney dictates of the ruling parties. We are proud to state here that never in our great party’s time in power, did it or its personages, dictate selection of panel members to chief justices- never”.

