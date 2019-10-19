Forum Wants NPFL, NNL Kick Off Date Postponed, Threatens To Petition FIFA, CAF

Citing several irregularities that characterized the professional football leagues in the country, a group, Forum For Better Organised Nigeria League and Club Sides, has called for the postponement of the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL) seasons.

The forum expressed this at a press briefing in Kaduna and threatened to drag the issue before world football governing body, FIFA and CAF.

“If our call is not adhered to in two weeks, we will be forced to call the attention of FIFA and CAF to non-adherence to club licensing requirement criteria by our clubs and go to court to stop the league from starting.

“Considering the unprofessional manner Nigeria league has been run over the years and the amateurish nature of our acclaimed professional football clubs, we have come out to say that things cannot continue like these. We will not fold our arms and continue to see mediocrity in the running of our club sides and management of our league. It will be a shame if we bequeath this bad and unorganised system to the next generation.

“Our so called club owners, especially those of the government have always used their influence with the governors or government officials to manipulate the league managers and the other way round.

“We are therefore calling on the Minister of sports, Nigeria Football Federation and other stakeholders of the around leather game to stop the league from kicking off and call a stakeholders meeting for reforms that will include the regulations we have highlighted,” group said.

Coordinator of the group, Vincent Akinbami, listed absence of transparency and accountability in players transfer system, referee’s appointment for league matches are highly manipulated and do not meet up with regulatory requirement.

“No financial and operational regulation, those in place are not adhered to. Players welfare inadequate. Above all, the club licensing requirement (5) five criteria put in place by FIFA and CAF are not being met,” he added.

As a way out, said they have come up with some regulations that must be in place before they will allow the league to kickoff.

“This regulation is just part of future regulations that will make our league professional as against the amateurish way it is being run now and also make our clubs to be run professionally.

“Return-quarterly/half year returns to the league boards by clubs of the following-Bank statement-two bank account (a) for money from directors or support (b) for income and expenses.

“Bank’s acknowledgement copy of salary payroll and all players must have a salary account. (All players’ salary must be paid to the bank).

“List of players sold and amount (traceable to the bank). List of players bought and amount (traceable to the bank).

