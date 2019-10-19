NEWS
Gowon @85: You Are a Selfless Leader, Great Patriot, Says Governor Bello
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has felicitated with former Military Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, describing him as a great patriot, selfless and courageous leader who is committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.
In a message which Yahaya Bello personally signed, the Governor also noted that Gen Yakubu Gowon belongs to the grade of Africa’s outstanding leaders.
“I rejoice with you today on the occasion of your 85th birthday. Undoubtedly, you have been a huge asset to our country and your service to the nation and humanity have been exemplary.
“You are a patriotic and courageous leader who has remained persistent in nation-building, uniting the nation along ethnic and religious lines. Your legacies as a former Head of State will continue to survive; evaluating your achievements in the areas of unity, peace and development in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
“History has accorded you a place in the roll-call of great leaders not only in our country but also in Africa as a continent and the world at large. It is on this note that I join your family and other well-wishers to celebrate with you on this auspicious day of Your birthday anniversary.
“May God continue to bless you with strength and good health even as you enjoy more glorious years on earth. Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”
General Yakubu Gowon who was born on the 19th of October, 1934 was former Head of State from 1966 to 1975.
