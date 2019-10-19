Katsina APC In The Tempest Of Mysterious List

ANDY ASEMOTA writes on the growing tension between the two contending forces in Katsina politics, the Abuja-based politicians who sit in the corridors of power and the leadership of the APC in the state

Since the power change in Katsina State on 29 May, 2015, the leadership of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Aminu Bello Masari appear to have put in their best to ensure that Katsina and the APC administration are reckoned with in the scheme of things.

While from being active faces and drivers in Katsina politics, some of the respected figures in the polity, who are domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) seem to have only laboured to be irrelevant in their home state, Katsina.

It is sad that as a state that ranked as the home of the APC in the country, given that it is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari endowed with huge voting population that gave the President and the ruling party over one million votes in the 2019 general elections, a few of those who are expected to fast track the fortunes of the party in the state are often named as its malady.

It is against this backdrop that the leadership of the state APC and Masari roared penultimate Friday while announcing plans to sanction the highly placed persons in Abuja that are interfering with Katsina politics and the administration of the state. The announcement came with a landmark committee to investigate the alleged excesses of the affected APC chieftains.

Since the announcement, some of the pillars of growth of the party who had never been recognised before are being named for their exceptional contributions. Such icons whose efforts are indelible at consolidating success of the party in different fronts now include the Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman.

As the party moves to tackle some of the alleged moles within its fold acting as agents of destabilization, the plan received by many with berthed breathe ran into an unexpected turn.

But there were several reasons for the worries about the happening in the party. First was that the process could trigger another round of intra-party crises which the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could key into and pose some threats to APC in the state. Secondly, many were concerned that the plan may be fraught with high spin off and challenges.

Before the committee saddled with the Herculean task of investigating the alleged excesses of the affected politicians begins its assignment, the names of the party’s teeming big wigs in Abuja were circulating in some national dailies and social media as those purportedly accused of anti-party activities in the corridors of power.

On the said list of the secret cabals that may face the APC disciplinary action include the minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; former minister of Agriculture under President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura; former Director General of DSS, Mamman Daura; the MD of FMBN, Ahmed Dangiwa; and business titan, Sama’ila Isah Funtua, the father of Abubakar, a son-in-law to the President and governorship aspirant under the APC in the last two general elections in the state.

Also on the fake list as those to be sanctioned by the ruling party are the MD of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman; Musa Haro (the President’s nephew) and Tunde Sabiu, personal assistant to Buhari.

Expectedly, there was protracted rage within and outside the party in Katsina and Abuja. Pronto, the Katsina APC chairman, Shitu S. Shitu, disowned the media reports that proclaimed the cream of Katsina’s respected figures in Abuja, especially those appointed into different roles under Buhari administration as enemies of the party.

Shitu, accompanied by the zonal vice chairmen of the party among other officials, told newsmen in Katsina that the mischievous list should be totally disregarded. He regretted that the sins of many on the misleading list were nothing but their tremendous contributions to the success of the party at the state and national levels.

The aggrieved chairman said the allegations that the party is planning to sanction all those named by some national dailies were unfounded as the party has no complain against most of the politicians and technocrats.

He expressed shock that most of the illustrious individuals demonstrating their total support for the party and the Masari administration were said to be a cabal bent on undermining the party and the governor that had brought rapid progress to the state.

“The names of Hadiza Bala Usman, Ahmed Dangiwa, Musa Haro and Tunde are not on the list of those being investigated talk-less of gentlemen like Sani Zangon Daura and Mamman Daura. We didn’t even mention their names in whatever capacity; they are not in the committee’s list of those to be probed because we have no allegation levelled against them,” said Shitu.

He equally stated that the party had evidence to prove that it didn’t mention the names of anyone accused of anti-party activities and reassured that sanctions await the persons found culpable of the allegations after the probe panel had concluded its task and submitted its report

He declared: “We want to inform Nigerians and the world at large that Katsina APC will dismiss those indicted by the committee for engaging in anti-party activities.”

Corroborating Shitu’s view on the purported list of APC black sheep, Funtua zonal chairman of the party, Abubakar Bala Musawa, also reiterated what transpired when they met with Governor Masari and the secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Mustapha Inuwa, and other chieftains of the party to intimate them on the current happening in the state chapter and their plans.

He added: “What worries me now is that one or two national dailies published a false story saying, I, Bala Abubakar Musawa, mentioned names of some party faithful (undermining APC led administration in Katsina). I have been really cheated; APC in Katsina has been cheated because I didn’t mention any name in my remarks. I may sue the persons who published the story because I see no reason that someone should say what I did not say.

“Secondly, the names they mentioned were totally mixed up because there were also innocent APC faithful on the purported list that have dedicated themselves to moving the party to the next level in the state.

“I see no reason to call out Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who is the pioneer acting chairman of Katsina APC, who sacrificed his time and resources for the development the party and the state. He is up and doing in moving the party forward. He was a collation officer in the governorship poll. Also, take for example, Hadiza Bala Usman, who is from my local government, Musawa; we know all her contributions and dedication to Katsina APC.

“Look at that gentleman, Mamman Daura, he is not a politician, he is an elder statesman. Why should they mention his name and others as those I alleged that Katsina APC would suspend or sanction? That doesn’t make sense at all. I see no reason to mention the name of Tunde, a personal assistant to Mr. President, who is contributing immensely to the success of the party and the state. Look at Musa Haro, he has been contributing towards the development of the APC and Katsina.

“We only said we have constituted a committee that will unveil the persons allegedly engaging in anti-party activities and we will deal with them decisively and we will not stop our assignment but our current grouse is about the innocent persons. His Excellency talked about the people who are hiding under APC – Akida and we are confident that they did not vote for APC. We talked about them and we didn’t mention their names,” he declared.

Asked whether he was worried that the publication could derail the party’s plans, he retorted: “why should we be afraid? We rose from nothing to be something; we rose from an opposition party to defeat an incumbent party, so why should we be afraid of any person or group?”

Musawa moved further clarify comments he was reported to have made to Katsina media after the party’s stakeholders meeting wherein he was alleged to have pinpointed members of the Abuja cabals interfering with the smooth running of the party and the state thus: “We have no crisis in our party in the state. Take for example, where is the crisis that will lead to the dismissal or suspension of Hadiza Bala Usman in Musawa Local Government when she is the one who sacrificed her wealth and time for the party. If you go to Kankia Local Government, Ahmed Dangiwa is doing his best in moving the party forward.

“But there are names of those to be dismissed from the party, if you give us ample time, we will mention them. I assure you that when we conclude our committee assignment and anyone is found to have engaged in anti-party activities, they will be dismissed from the party.”

Since Masari defeated Abubakar Samaila Isah Funtua to clinch the APC governorship ticket, there has been no collaboration.

However, the immediate trigger of the lingering strife is the aftermath of the last general elections, particularly the allegation that the opposition party received the support of some APC bigwigs to go on judicial voyage into governorship election petitions tribunal and up to the Court of Appeal.

At the party’s stakeholders meeting in Katsina, Masari shed more light on how the Abuja-based politicians used their positions and resources to undermine his government through legal battles orchestrated by those he described as enemies of the APC led government.

Masari said: “There is no doubt we were dragged to courts and that didn’t really disturb us until at the end when some APC members started supporting the PDP governorship candidate to win at the tribunal. There are people within the APC who think that if there is no Aminu Bello Masari, they can come out and contest the elections. The same people went to court, even up to the Supreme Court challenging my election that it should be nullified.

“Some of them since the 2015 general elections, they haven’t come to Katsina. They did not contribute anything to the development of the state but these are the same people that are using federal government’s resources to fight against us because we know what happened yesterday and what is happening today.

“These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries to cause chaos and disruption that would get to the APC national headquarters where they believed they could use money to have their way.”

The governor noted that the party needed total overhaul and restoration of discipline that would prevent the party from drafting to extinction.

His words: “The state chapter of the APC and his administration were dragged to court over the party’s laid down rules and regulations which should attract expulsion for anyone who does so. We were dragged up to the Supreme Court twice, no one said anything, and federal government’s money was used to fight us and that is what is still being used to fight us because we are aware of what is happening.

“We are here; some that lost primary election in 2015 have not set their feet in Katsina State. We won’t allow them to use the opportunity to cause disruptions in our state politically or administratively.”

Given this context, some pundits, who inferred that Masari might have had someone in mind, are of the opinion that the issues he raised are no doubt significant and should be thoroughly addressed and laid to rest.

Describing the problem of the party as an offshoot of the refusal of some of its leaders to sink their differences, a senior party wig who does not want his identity disclosed counselled that sensitivity, tact and level playing field should be maintained by the party to end the lingering strife.

A keen observer of the polity, Iliya Abubakar, a civil servant in Katsina, expressed shock that the minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, was reportedly among those surreptitiously engaging in anti-party activities, saying Sirika has been working for the interest of the party. He counselled the minister not to allow his alleged 2023 governorship ambition to derail his vision.

While praying for God’s protection for Masari, he frowned that the governor was facing unnecessary distraction from the opposition and some elements who did not want the progress of the state, while applauding the fatherly role and vision that have continued to drive the policies of the state administration.

He, however, warned that the silence of some of the politicians named in the controversy rocking the state chapter of APC, who are usually reticent, should not be mistaken as a confirmation of their alleged collaboration with the PDP, any party or group in whatever agenda any sell-out or treachery may be prosecuting.

As a pundit has advised, it was high time the lingering issues in APC were sorted out dispassionately to prevent another round of crisis sooner than later and unless the Abuja forces bury their hatchets, they may continue to wander from one adventure to another.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

