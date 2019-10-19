Kogi 2019: We Are Coming For Final Burial Of PDP, Says El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-rufai who is the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for Kogi State Governorship election on November 16 has said that the campaign team by the National Working Committee of the party will move to Kogi State immediately after inauguration in preparation for the Final Burial, Nailing of the Coffin of the PDP in Kogi.

Mallam El-rufai further stated that with his knowledge of Kogi politics where he conducted the APC governorship primary elections in 2015 which produced late Prince Abubakar Audu, heading the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello was a second home-coming for him.

He stated this in his remarks immediately after the inauguration of the council by the national chairman of the All Progressives Progress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the party headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

“After the flag-off, I will like to urge all members of the Campaign Council to relocate to Lokoja and remain there in preparation for the final burial and nailing of the coffin of the PDP,” he mandated.

Mallam El-rudai said Governor Bello has achieved more in his term noting that his 2nd term will be better for the people of Kogi State.

On his part, Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman while inaugurating the Campaign Councils in Abuja charged them to ensure that Yahaya Bello is re-elected in Kogi State and David Lyon emerged victorious in Bayelsa.

The National Chairman of the APC, noted that the people of Bayelsa have never really determined their leaders because their votes never counted but it was going to be different scenario this time.

While expressing optimism that APC will take over Bayelsa, Oshiomhole said: “In Bayelsa, the heart of the people will be turned to elect a man that will make a difference, that will demonstrate that in a genuine democracy, very ordinary people who connect with their people, who understand and live with their people and share the joy, pain and aspirations of their people, even if they do not have the history of a political dynasty can rise to become a governor and I believe that is the story of our candidate in Bayelsa.

“The reaction of PDP shows they are in trouble. My very good friend, Gov. Dickson is in trouble, but I assure him that his labour pains will soon be over by the time we win the elections.

“We take these two elections very seriously because we believe in the power of the ballot, we believe that the issues should be contested in a peaceful environment and not by the power of gunshots which has been the tradition of the opposition and we know that people want a change.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure the opposition that we are ready for campaigns, it is not a fight, it is not a war. The only thing we will insist on is that the votes must count because Bayelsan are not used to votes being counted. They have to be encouraged to understand that the votes will not only be cast in a free and fair atmosphere, but it also must not be through the power of the barrel of the gun. The PDP must know that and learn new tactics in winning votes and not fight wars”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

