Kogi Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor

The Kogi State House of Assembly yesterday impeached embattled deputy governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.

His impeachment followed the submission, earlier in the day, of the report of the committee set up by the state chief judge, Justice Nadir Ajana, to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the former deputy governor.

The running mate to governor Yahaya Bello in the November 16 governorship election, Edward Onoja, will be sworn in today as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

Leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdulahi, representing Ajaokuta constituency who announced the decision of the house said Achuba was impeached after a careful consideration of the report of the committee-chaired by John Bayasea (SAN).

He said the report was received, studied and deliberated upon and a unanimous decision was arrived at to impeach him and “he, therefore, stands impeached”.

After the seven-man committee submitted the report to the Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole, in a brief ceremony at the state assembly complex, the House went into a closed door session where the report was considered and deliberated upon

The committee was set up in August following allegations of gross misconduct leveled against the deputy governor.

Achuba had accused the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and impress since 2017, an allegation denied by the government during hearing by the committee.

Firing back at Achuba, Director-general of Media and Publicity to the state governor, Kingsley Fanwo, had accused the sacked deputy governor of attempting to set the state on fire.

He said the deputy governor’s interview on a national television, in which he claimed that the governor was orchestrating violence, was an incitement against the governor and the government of Kogi State.

While submitting the report, the chairman said, “Our committee report is only to the State House of Assembly through the Speaker, in accordance to the constitution adding. The committee will still stand aside to be consulted in case the Assembly wants to make any reference

“The report is in three volumes: volume 1 contains all documents forwarded to us by the Chief Judge that he received from the assembly, and additional reports made available to the committee.

“Volume 2 contains the evidences given during the proceedings and volume 3 contains reviews of the committee and recommendations.”

The chairman, who urged any interested persons to approach the right channel to obtain a copy if they desired, declined to reveal the position of the committee, saying doing so is against the law.

Receiving the document, Speaker of the state assembly, Kolawole Matthew, said the lawmakers will go through the report thoroughly, look into the recommendations and do justice to it.

But reacting to the action by the lawmakers,Achuba said what happened was an illegality, even as he insisted that the report against him could not be proven adding he remained the deputy governor of Kogi State.

