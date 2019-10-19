Lack Of Legal Framework Hampering Progress Of Whistle blowing Policy – Onumah

The Coordinator, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, (AFRICMIL) Dr Chindo Onumah has said the major issue with whistleblowing policy in the country is the lack of legal framework to protect the whistleblowers who face intimidation or threat.

Onumah stated this at the launch of the second year report of Corruption Anonymous (CORA) in Abuja.

He said the project has established itself as a veritable platform for protecting whistle blowers and expand the frontiers of whistleblowing as a mechanism to tackle corruption in Nigeria.

“We are here to celebrate the whistleblower who have been described as the first line of defence against crime, corruption and cover ups. The part of a whistleblower is a difficult one, therefore, we must celebrate whistleblowers”.

“These are determined men and women who put their career, reputation, comfort and even life to protect the rest of us from crippling effect of corruption and crime”.

He further said the thinking behind the CORA project two years ago was to protect the whistleblower. “In a country of weak institutions, protection of whistleblowers is pivotal to the success of the whistleblower policy”.

Dr Onumah said henceforth, the CORA project plans to transform its website (www.corruptionannonymous.org)into a platform to investigate and report tips by whistleblowers that fall through the cracks. This according to him is to put as many tips as possible by whistleblowers out in the public to reassure potential whistleblowers of the importance of their role, provide tools for anti corruption agencies and perhaps shame the perpetrators of crime and corruption.

In his address, Chairman of the occasion, Professor Shehu Abdullahi commended AFRICMIL for this initiative and courage of putting the issue of corruption in the forefront.

He said the enforcement of the Freedom Of Information bill is fraud with a lot of challenges arrising from resistance from those who are supposed to pass the information adding that some states govenors claim they have not domesticated that act so cannot provide information. “This to me is an excuse. This is an act of parliament which is supposed to apply everywhere” he added.

“I will like to call on government and whoever is involved that, if the five percent was promised as a motivation for people to report then government agencies should honour the five percent as an incentive in order to make the policy work.

“Management of recovered fund is also an issue. Over the years we have had different figures being flunted around. Government has recovered this, government has recovered that. Even though there is no acurate statistics for the actual recovery, it is important that the recovery process is transparent in order to inspire the confidence of the citizens to report and to support the policy of government in the fight against corruption.

“When assets are recovered, they should be utilized in such a way that people will feel happy that yes, this amount of money was stolen and was recovered and re-injected into the system”Prof Abdullahi said.

Mr Oludare Johnson, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Finace and in charge of whistle blowing said the main challenge with the policy is because there is no institution and legal framework under which they can leverage or operate.

“Even if government was to fight the battle on what instrument are they going to build, these are the major challenges. Until we have this legal framework that can guide the operation, the policy itself and the whistle blower, we will still continue to have these challenges that is the reason it appears that people who have the information don’t come forward and the momentum have gone down” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

