Minister Adopts Livestock Census For Accurate Agricultural Statistics 

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, adopted the livestock census for fundamental accurate data to generate reliable estimates of livestock production and productivity for agricultural sector.

Nanono made the endorsement at the public presentation of Executive Summary of Wet Season Agricultural Performance in Nigeria, by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) in Abuja.

NAERLS is a research institute in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He said, “The issue of data is very crucial because it’s no more a guessing work for agriculture but it will give actual information data.

“I think we should be in a position to know what to focus on in each state and how many persons to get involved with in our activities with the help of data.

“That is why will we have to go into it so that we can be able to plan well ahead, so that is why I’m very pleased with this development,”

“Nigeria is largely an agricultural country with vast opportunities to produce for export but we are no where to reach our potential

“I do not think we have reached up to 10 per cent of our potentials development of agriculture

“The research institutions are very crucial to the development of agriculture in this country and it is imperative for all of us that not only making the research institutions better but more effective to contribute to the development of the country.

“We are to going develop all our research institutions to develop and sell produce, I cannot believe that up till now we have not reached 10 per cent potential in seed production,” he said

According to him, we have about 70million farmers but we about 14,000 extension workers while the standard is one to 25.

“So, what NAERLS are doing in ABU is very crucial at this point and is important for strengthening agriculture development and when the agriculture production will extent in the next two year we will reach the real mark.”

The Executive Director of NAERLS, Prof. Mohammed Othman said, “The livestock census was conducted in Nigeria since 1993 and we need to conduct another census because it is the data of 1993 that we continue to estimates up to date.

“We have to undertake livestock census so that we can be able to know how many cows we have in this country, how many people and shape that we have in this county.

“It’s very important because in many countries, they are able to tell you that we have this number of cattle, this number of goats number of shape but in this country we had been estimating and that is why it is important that we have to conduct the survey to be enable us to generate data,” he said

He said that the country recorded increase in rainfall, with Anambra State witnessing the highest rain fall in the South-East for 2019, Bauchi State in the North-East and Kaduna from Northwest also including Asaba, Uyo, Ibadan and Zaria that had the highest rainy days.

He urged the government to strengthen agricultural extension system, increased investment in Climate-Smart Agriculture, effective subsidisation strategy and decisive action plan to tackle the tide of insecurity.

He noted that the cost of producing cowpea was relatively higher in the Southeast zone, adding that the production cost ranged between 150,000 and N350.000 per hectares in most all the States.

“There was no considerable increase in cultivated land and production output in all the 15 states that grew cotton in 2019. Kano State tops the league of cotton producing states”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

