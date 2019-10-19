COVER STORIES
NAF Busts Boko Haram Meeting Venue, Kills Terrorists
The Air Task Force (ATF) of the operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday obliterated a Boko Haram terrorists meeting venue and killed several of their fighters in Ngoske at the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) explained the attack was executed, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.
NAF said the ISR was aimed at identifying locations housing the Boko Haram leadership as well as their positions.
A statement issued by the director, Public Relations and Information, of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, to this effect noted: “Intelligence derived from the ISR missions led to the designation of two buildings within Ngoske that served as assembly areas for the terrorists from where they launch attacks against own troops positions and innocent civilians.
“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its ground attack aircraft to engage the hideout, scoring devastatingly accurate hits which led to the complete destruction of the two buildings as well as the killing several terrorists.
“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.
