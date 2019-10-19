NAICOM, Insurance Shareholders Meet Over Recapitalisation Policy

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is set to host an interactive session with shareholders associations with interest in insurance companies.

The meeting is in furtherance to the ongoing recapitalization exercise in the insurance sector and the need to provide adequate information to all stakeholders, the Commission said in a statement that was signed by its Head, Commissioner for Insurance’ Directorate, ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami.

According to the details of the proposed meeting, Ag. Commissioner for Insurance, Olorundare Sunday Thomas will be on hand to welcome delegates of the different shareholders associations to the session.

The Director, Policy and Regulations, who is also Chairman of the Committee on Recapitalization in the Commission, Pius Agboola will address the session to bring the shareholders up to date with the recapitalization roadmap.

The session is being scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos at 10am. This is part of measures being taken by NAICOM to achieve a seamless recapitalization exercise to the benefit of all stakeholders.

