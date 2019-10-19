BUSINESS
NAICOM, Insurance Shareholders Meet Over Recapitalisation Policy
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is set to host an interactive session with shareholders associations with interest in insurance companies.
The meeting is in furtherance to the ongoing recapitalization exercise in the insurance sector and the need to provide adequate information to all stakeholders, the Commission said in a statement that was signed by its Head, Commissioner for Insurance’ Directorate, ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami.
According to the details of the proposed meeting, Ag. Commissioner for Insurance, Olorundare Sunday Thomas will be on hand to welcome delegates of the different shareholders associations to the session.
The Director, Policy and Regulations, who is also Chairman of the Committee on Recapitalization in the Commission, Pius Agboola will address the session to bring the shareholders up to date with the recapitalization roadmap.
The session is being scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos at 10am. This is part of measures being taken by NAICOM to achieve a seamless recapitalization exercise to the benefit of all stakeholders.
MOST READ
Federal Projects: PMB Warns Communities Against Making Unnecessarily Demands
Obaseki Unveils Mascot, Ambassadors, Theme Song For 2020 Nat’l Sports Festival
FG Working Hard To Relocate IDPs – Fed. Comm. Refugee
FG Committed To Free, Compulsory Basic Education – Osinbajo
Polio: Bauchi Govt. Flags Off Door-to-door Campaign
Lack Of Legal Framework Hampering Progress Of Whistle blowing Policy – Onumah
WANEP Decries Continues Gender Base Violence Against Nigerian Girl Child
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NAF Busts Boko Haram Meeting Venue, Kills Terrorists
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Alleged Plot To Replace Amnesty Boss, Dokubo, Sparks Renewed Tension
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Police Arrest Suspected Serial Killer In Osun
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
As Gombe Arms 500 Youths Against Crime, Unemployment
-
ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
I’m In Love With Davido – Tacha
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Backs Ekiti On Construction Of Airport
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
INEC Mulls Ban Of Elected Politicians From Off-season Polls
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Public Speaking, My Greatest Challenge – Maryam