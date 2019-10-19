NDIC Pays Out N11.92b To Depositors Of Failed Banks

Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit InsuranceCorporation (NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim says the Corporation has paid acumulative sum of over N11.92 billion to depositors of distressed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and PrimaryMortgage Banks (PMBs) in the country since it commenced operation 30years ago.

As a breakdown, the sum of N8.25 billion was paid to 442,999depositors of closed DMBs as insured amount; while over N2.97 billionwas paid to 83,415 depositors of closed MFBs, and over N70.53 millionwas paid to 869 depositors of closed PMBs affected in the liquidatedbanks.

Mr. Ibrahim also recalled that between 1994 to date, 53 DMBs, 325 MFBsand 51 PMBs were put under liquidation without disruption to thenation’s payment system. He made the remarks yesterday at mediabriefing to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the corporation.

This was as the corporation said it has fully resolved the issues withthe closure of 147 MFBs, remaining six, which it said it is yet toresolve the issues around their location and other challenges. 1153 MFBs were closed down in 2018 by the authorities over operationaldefects.

The NDIC Boss said from that liquidation, a cumulative amount of overN29.112 billion has been recovered from debtors of DMBs in-liquidationwithin the last 25 years. Also, N129.10 million was realized from debtors of failed MFBs, while that of PMBs stood at N300 million.

On realisation of assets, currently N21.502 billion was collected fromthe disposal of physical assets of closed DMBs, while N404.74 millionand N78.17 million were realised in respect of MFBs and PMBs, respectively, he added.

He disclosed that debt collection and assets sales culminated in thepayments of over N116.258 billion as liquidation dividends to depositors, creditors and shareholders of closed DMBs, MFBs and PMBsas at date.

“It is important to stress that through sustained and diligent liquidation activities, NDIC has realized assets to pay in full,deposits of the customers of 17 of the DMBs (in-liquidation). In effect, all the depositors of the 17 defunct banks who came forward tofile their claims have been paid all their monies (both insured anduninsured) erstwhile trapped in those banks,” he stated.

Director of communications and public affairs at the corporation, Dr. Sunday Oluyemi who represented the MD at the briefing also explained that the distressed Savanna Bank has been licensed as commercial bank but cannot be in operation until it is able to recapitalize and resume operation.

Dr. Oluyemi said the corporation was still working with the National Assembly on the amendment of NDIC Act to help it in addressing some of the challenges facing its operations.

