Ohanaeze Leader Nwodo Weeps As Another Tanker Explodes In Onitsha

The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, was literally in tears as he went round Ochanja market, Onitsha, to see the monumental destruction that occurred in the market following a tanker explosion last Wednesday.

Chief Nwodo’s public display of grief came as another tanker explosion occurred at Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha, yesterday, just two days after the first explosion in which about 15 persons were believed to have died, hundreds of shops destroyed and property worth billions of naira burnt.

Nwodo, who was visibly shaken by the high level of destruction, called on Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, the State Ministry of Works and other relevant agencies to quench the fire still raging by Friday evening.

He also called on the State Ministry of Works and other relevant authorities to cordon off all burnt buildings to forestall fresh deaths that may follow sudden collapse of the burnt building since the buildings had been weakened to their foundation.

Nwodo, who was on a sympathy visit to the traders of the market, lamented the degree of destruction of human lives, wares and buildings by the inferno.

…22 Vehicles, 8 Houses Burnt in Fresh Tanker Fire in Onitsha

Meanwhile, another tanker fire tragedy occurred in Onitsha yesterday morning, when a truck laden with gasoline fell and exploded, destroying about eight storey buildings and caterpillars worth tens of millions.

The tanker fire, which happened at Omagba area of the commercial town, spread to the nearby mechanic workshops where it destroyed about 22 vehicles and torched the buildings.

According to eyewitnesses, a trailer carrying petrol caught fire after it collided with another truck along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway at Omagba Phase 2 area of Onitsha.

This comes less than two days after a petrol tanker fell and burst into flames around the popular Upper Iweka axis along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State, in which many people were killed, many buildings destroyed and over a dozen feared dead.

The public relations officer of the state Police Command ( PPRO), Mr. Mohammed Haruna, who confirmed the incident, stated that though no life was lost in the latest incident, “a general assessment of the damage caused by the inferno within Omagba further revealed that a total of 22 vehicles parked in two mechanical workshops and along Udodi street, Omagba Phase 2 were burnt while 8 houses were also torched in the fire incident in addition to those burnt along Onitsha/Enugu expressway”.

Traders, Residents Chide Obiano, Fire Fighters over Onitsha fire

A cross section of citizens of Anambra State, especially residents and traders in Onitsha, have vented their anger on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and the State Fire Service for failing to come and put out the tanker fire that burnt ravaged the Ochanja Market on Wednesday.

The fire killed about 15 persons including a pregnant woman and her child and a young man who tried to rescue his money and was caught up in the raging flames.

An eyewitness account said that more might have been trapped in their warehouses , trying to rescue their wares.

But some of the people, who spoke, expressed deep surprise that after several fire incidents in Onitsha and assurances by the governor to strengthen the State Fire Service, fire fighters did not show up for almost 24 hours that the inferno raged.

A resident, Francis Okoye, said the failure of the Fire Service to respond to the situation was clear indication of failure of governance In Anambra State.

He said that Anambra State Government had failed in its primary role of protecting lives and properties of the tax paying citizens.

The people were particularly angry with the director of the State Fire Service, who was not reachable on phone while the inferno lasted.

They also expressed surprise that none of the three Fire Stations in and around Onitsha – at Obodo-Ukwu, Ogbaru, Main Market and Building Materials, Ogidi – had water to quench the fire.

Dede Uzor A. Uzor, a right activist, expressed disappointment that the governor, who has lived in developed country with all the social amenities such as good roads, steady power supply, among others, could not run a functional fire service in spite of his previous promises.

Meanwhile, the governor has commiserated with those who lost their lives, wares and property in the inferno.

The governor, who visited the traders yesterday at Ochanja marker, invited them to a meeting to gauge the extent of the destruction, even as he promised that victims would be compensated.

