Reminisce: I Was A Teacher All My Life –Prof Aina

Professor Olu Aina, pioneer registrar and chief executive of National Business and Technical Examination Board and retired member of ICPC was a carpenter and primary school dropout but became a world acclaimed professor with international repute. The octogenarian speaks with JOSHUA DADA about his life and times

Attaining the age of 80 years is not easy; can we share from your experiences?

In my mind I still feel young age although my body is telling me to take things slow. My academic life is such that I have lived a fairly regimented life, I go to bed early and normally I don’t have social programmes that keep me out. I go to bed before 10pm and I wake up probably 2am and I will be by my desk until about 8am before I go out to start doing other things. I think the way my life has been organised is such that I have plenty of time to do whatever I want to do and I will recommend that to everybody that we should know what we want to do and create time for the things we really want to make us happy. I love meeting some of my old friends and possibly on weekly basis.

Was there any fear of coping with retirement period?

I don’t entertain any fear whatsoever in retirement. I have been an academician and I remain one and probably remain one forever. I still do a lot of writings and reading. Occasionally I still give lectures here and there and some out of the country. In a way I am very active and most likely be active for the rest of my life. I have a lot to keep me busy for the rest of my life. I am writing and occasionally answering calls to participate in one programme or the other. I have many social programmes that interest me and I love travelling. So far, I have my children all over the places, I do visit them in the UK, USA and Canada.

You are an international person and a community leader. What roles have you played as community leader and your advice to younger generation?

I am from Otan Ayegbaju in Boluwaduro local government area of Osun State. I went to primary school in Otan and I left primary school in 1954. The government of Old Oyo State as of that time introduced Secondary Modern School for some of us who are not privileged to go straight to secondary school for one reason or the other. I spent one year in the modern school and I have a very firm root in Otan life. Some of the people that I grew up with are still alive and I have absolute commitment to life and people of Otan. As I was growing up, I participated in a number of youth programmes such as Boys Scout, choir in church, altar boy in the church, clubs in the town and all those things introduced me to the life of contacts plus the fact that my father was a carpenter and my mother was a textile trader. I learnt carpentry from my father in addition to helping him on farm so life as a young person began and ended in Otan. And my father also was a community man that every Monday, there was community development work in Otan that as young as six years, my father took me to this community work in Otan every Monday. All these things I grew with. I didn’t learn them. When I was a little bigger and I had the opportunity it was very easy for me to be part of the aspiration of the people of Otan and when the opportunity came bigger, so also were the expectation from the people and God endowed me to adequately respond to the needs to the best of my ability and the people saddled me with quite a lot.

The first manifestation of my interest in community development was about 70 years ago when the community wanted to build a town hall and the resources were simply not there. The thought was there and people kept talking about it and I in company with few others in The Polytechnic, Ibadan and we belonged to the Nigeria Voluntary Service Association, the association was “Work Camp Association” where we took on community development from community to community. We took this idea of town hall to the association and the association itself is part of global body that got involved in work camping community service and we got everybody interested and they all came to Otan in 1956 and we built a hall in a space of less than a month. Work camp itself lasted for about four weeks. The hall is still there now and I think it is going through some renovation now. Later on, I got exposed, I was lucky to have upward mobility within the federal service, I went abroad to study, came back and I became a teacher at the Ahmadu Bello University. I must have made some marks that caught the attention of some powers that be in government and I was appointed into some high profile positions which created lots of contacts for me which I used for the benefit of the town.

I was one of those that championed the establishment of Boluwaduro Local Government which at that time was the programme of the military. Not only did we fight for the creation of Boluwaduro Local Government, we also fought that the local government has its headquarters in Otan Ayegbaju. Along the line, I became the President Otan Ayegbaju Progressives Union which had been established long before me and I was privilege to head that association at a young age. I spent four years, two terms in that position.

With your academic attainment and international exposure, how do you now relate with your friends at higher and lower levels at retirement?

For me honestly speaking, there is no higher level, there is no low level. If you live with me in my house, you will see the way I relate with everybody. I have a great sense of humour and we humour it together. What I just don’t like is people who deliberately remain stupid. I want everybody to do their best and I must say even with people of lowest level at our environment, I still pick one or two things that I lack from them from time to time. I go into the kitchen to help them, I clean my room by myself, I wash my toilet and occasionally I go to the kitchen I wash plates. I still do a little carpentry work, I still have my tools, I still have my workshop but I do a lot of readings and writings as much as I want. I still attend conferences, workshops, I still share knowledge. If I travel to another country today, there must a place that interest me. I am grateful to God that I have the grace, l still climb the steps in my house , I have my gym to do, I do exercise daily and above all there is nothing that can worry me in the head such that when I want to sleep I go straight to the bed and within five minutes I sleep off.

If you had the opportunity again, what would you have done differently?

I would have done something different if during my youthful time I have the advantage of being guided. I didn’t and the way it has affected me was that I was not doing well in the primary school. I lost plenty of time in the primary school and my father was so worried because I was his first son. A friend of my father who was a cocoa farmer in Famia in Ile-Ife came to my father and advised him to send me to farm. My father bought the idea and took me out of school. I went to Koro in Ekiti to acquire a farm plantation for me to be planting cocoa. It didn’t make any difference to me then it was great but the first child of my father, a female had left the school of nursing, she was then at the Sacred Heart Catholic Hospital in Abeokuta in Ota. My mother secretly wrote her a letter about my being sent to the farm and she promptly responded to the letter by writing to my father. My father collected the letter my sister wrote when he came back from the farm and he instead asked me to read the letter. I was initially taken aback because he usually read his letters by himself. It was a vehement opposition because the letter is about me but my father did not know. My sister in the letter criticised my father on the step he took on my education for sending me to the farm. My father was embarrassed that it was the same subject matter that I was reading in the letter so he yanked the letter from me but I have almost finished reading the letter. Of course this created a lot of problem between my mother and my father but I don’t how they resolved it. The following week, my father withdrew me from the farm and sent me back to school.

Then there was this man, one Mr. Oluwande from Ikire who was posted as headmaster of my school. The man liked me because we were namesake, also, they were fencing Saint Nicholas School and they needed some carpentry work for the fencing I was in charge of the fencing. I was ordering other pupils to do this or that and Mr. Oluwande gave me a lot of responsibilities and at the end of the next term, I passed. Oluwande was happy and said, “so you had been playing about because you were not busy. He gave me additional responsibility, at the end of the following term, I was third position in the class, another year later I came first and I maintained that until I had a First Class when I graduated and not only that, in my Masters, I had A in all my subjects. And in my Ph.D, I made a 112 record in my comprehensive Ph.D examination. In other words, I was regarded as a late starter.

It was the combination of conspiracy between my father and his friend that sent me to the farm. The intervention of my mother, the stand of my system and love from Mr. Oluwande turned me around.

That is the story of my life and that is why at very early age I helped my children to discover themselves and I constantly tell them to remain focused.

Therefore, help your children at a very early age to discover themselves. Nobody is born for failure, everybody is born to achieve in life.

What is your advice to the younger generation?

I think anybody that wants to achieve in life must constantly define their goals and remain focused. I remain focused, I will plan what I want to do and focus at it.

You are known to be an ardent supporter of technical education which informed your being appointed the pioneer registrar and chief executive of the National Business and Technical Examination Board, what informed this?

The good thing about technical education is that it is not just what you know but it is about what you can offer by way of practical training. Look at all these beautiful furniture in my house, somebody came up with the idea and somebody made them; that is technical education. All the plumbing work in your house, all the creative woodwork in your house is from technical education. There is also theoretical education which is also good. Technical education has added advantage that in addition to giving you knowledge, it also gives you skill which you can use and you only be accountable to yourself. I learnt carpentry from my father but I also went to The Ibadan Polytechnic many years ago, even when I became the Associate Professor at the Ahmadu Bello University, I went to other field polytechnic to deepen my knowledge in technical education curriculum in particular and I went to India to do a similar thing. Therefore, technical education not only gives you knowledge, it gives you the skill to earn a living. It liberates you from looking for employment because you yourself have been trained to create employment. Therefore, if our education is a little more practical, all those young people that you find on the street now will not be there. They will be in their workshop creating things, creating employment for others, earning income, exporting skill, making people happy. That is what technical education does to the society and for me I will like to see technical education given more prominence.

Let me give you the good aspect of technical education. After the WWI which Germany lost badly, Germany found that the reason why they lost the war was because there were no people to create guns and to use them. So they closed down their universities and turned them to technical colleges and that was why during the second world war nobody dared Germany.

Only one month ago, China closed down 150 universities in the country and turned them to polytechnics because they had realised that if China must grow and develop like the rest of the world, they need to train hands on people. You will see what China will turn to in the next 20 years.

In other words, if Nigeria would rethink and make our education more practical, what a mighty nation it will be in the few more years to come.

Can we now say there is no hope in sight for Nigeria for relying on theoretical education instead of ICT and technical education?

There is hope but we are not doing things correctly. I have over 100 publications on how to promote technical education but nobody is reading them. But we in the academics we have one way of doing things and that one way is, we are very humble in our ways. You create knowledge, you create inventions, you put them out for people to use, we don’t go about selling those things we create. I just hope that we will sit back strengthen science education at the lower level and at the higher level, put this science education knowledge into practice and make our education more practical. And that is what technical is all about.

