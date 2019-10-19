Rising Insecurity In Abuja

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had been a haven of peace and quiet, at least in the last four year. The city, within that period, was a reference point in the account of recorded successes by the government in its resolve to ensure that Nigerians slept with their two eyes closed. But all that seem to be ebbing as kidnappers and other social undesirables extend their nefarious activities to the territory. In recent weeks, no day passes without one or more reports of kidnappings, robberies and related crimes in Abuja. For instance, two weeks ago, gunmen were reported to have abducted no fewer than eight persons in Pegi village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

The gunmen, said to have dressed in military camouflage, fired shots at two vehicles, a Toyota and Nissan Frontier and got their victims to submission. Also, less than a week after, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed a man, Ayuba, and abducted his two children at Yebu community in Kwali Area Council of FCT.

Similarly, last month, five residents of Abuja were abducted, among them two teenagers and a lecturer at Baze University, Abuja. One of the victims, Aishat Ardo, was freed after a ransom was paid by her father who, according to reports, paid $15,000 in bitcoin. The list of such acts is endless as cases of kidnappings go unreported.

This newspaper also observes that incidences of “one chance,” the fearsome practice of criminals operating as taxi drivers and trapping and robbing unsuspecting passengers, are on the upward swing. These sadness-inducing trends have increased exponentially in Abuja, which prompted the killing of three of such criminals by a mob in a fit of righteous anger in the Dutse Alhaji area of the city last month. Regrettably, another worrisome insecurity challenge in FCT is the increasing incidences of car theft.

It is important to point out that car models such as Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla S, Toyota Camry, and some Mazda models are the main targets of these Abuja car thieves because they can be conveniently used for commercial purposes or easily disposed of. Seemingly overwhelmed by this trend, the police confirmed that they get these reports on a regular basis and warned that car wash facilities, markets, religious places, event centres, schools and other lonely places have become operational bases for these car thieves.

Residents of the city are justifiably fazed by this ugly development. For most, especially in the satellite towns and Area Councils, it is becoming a worrisome spectre that calls for urgent attention from the government and its security agencies. The emerging scenario is not helped by the fact that most of the street lights in Abuja hardly work at night creating, in the process, a conducive environment for criminals to carry out their nefarious acts.

As the seat of the federal government, we thought it was fair to assume that Abuja ought to be reasonably insulated from the revving insecurity challenges. Or, at least, what should be of concern would be white collar crimes like bribery, contract figure inflation, manipulation of figures and systems in offices. Kidnappings, car theft and the related tales of commercial vehicle robberies are signs that something is inherently wrong with the society as a whole, as manifested by way of hunger within the lower stratum of the society and a degeneration of values that demand an immediate and urgent attention by the authorities.

In our opinion, the government must see the need to speed up the plan to revive the $470 million National Public Security Communication System. We recall that the contract for the Abuja CCTV installation project was awarded in 2010 to a Chinese firm, ZTE Nigeria Limited, to provide audio, video and data information for use by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. The contract provided for installation of five components, including the video surveillance system and comprehensive, reliable, modern and robust public security communication technology. The previous project obviously failed as most of the CCTVs are not working or were not even installed at all in the first place.

Also, we suggest that the security personnel stationed in hot spots in the city should redouble their efforts towards combating this challenge. We contend that intelligence gathering should be key in winning the war against kidnapping and other criminal tendencies in Abuja.

Furthermore, we call on the Federal Capital Territory authorities to fix street lights and install new ones in all the major roads in the city. Again, CCTV should be installed on all the major roads and street corners in Abuja as we believe this will go a long way in reducing the level of insecurity in Abuja.

Nigeria’s capital city cannot afford to be classified as a no go area’ or tagged as a haven for criminal elements, especially now that the country is in dire need of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Being the first city of call for investors and tourists, security in the city in all its ramifications ought to be taken for granted.

