WANEP Decries Continues Gender Base Violence Against Nigerian Girl Child

The West Africa Network for Peace building Nigeria (WANEP- Nigeria) has expressed deep concern over issues still besieging the girl child in Nigeria.

WANEP said issues like early marriage, female genital mutilation, education inequality, gender-based violence, low self-esteem, human trafficking, poor health and sanitation are some of the numerous problems still continue to pose challenges for girls in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by its Board Chair, Ms. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, as part of agenda to commemorate the 2019 international Day of the girl child with the theme, “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable”, which was marked on October 11.

The statement said that the spate of violent conflicts spread across communities in the North East, North Central and North West geopolitical zones, also remains worrisome with its negative impact on girls.

“WANEP notes that the Boko Haram insurgent group has continued to intensify attacks in the North East geo-political zone, within communities in the BAY States – Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

“Children particularly girls have been kidnapped, abused, used as machineries to convey weapons for the insurgents and as suicide bombers in densely populated urban centres.

“Community early warning reports validated by media reports have recorded devastating impact of the use of girls as suicide bombers in the ongoing insurgency in Nigeria.

“Major highlights include June 17, 2019 detonation of explosive at a community football viewing centre in Konduga, Borno State by two girls and a boy which left 30 people dead and 40 others injured. This incident brings the number of children who have been used as human bombs to five, since January 2019. In 2018, 48 children were used in suicide attacks with the number of girls placed at 38 within communities”, the statement read.

WANEP further decried that the increasing number of out of school children in the country which hinders the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, on education is of great concern as school participation remains a challenge across Nigeria, and obstacles are particularly severe in the northern states.

WANEP added that issues of school access, family and school resources, as well as attitudes towards education, school attendance in northern Nigeria is impeded by the increasingly attacks by the extremism of Boko Haram.

“In Borno State, feedback reports from the communities have revealed that majority of the out of school children particularly girls have taken to prostitution to survive with untold hardship and gender based violence.”

” This has left a large number of girls traumatized and unable to speak out on the violence. If not nipped in the bud, this will ultimately translates to a future with a higher number of women being illiterate, compared to men.”

The network stressed that for girls to be unscripted and unstoppable, they need to break boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes, exclusion and conflict including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities.

WANEP therefore called for the protection and empowerment girls to mold them into becoming a stronger and more confident force in future.

While commending the interventions of the Federal and State Governments as well as the efforts of the international communities towards alleviating the plights of girls in Nigeria, WANEP however, appealed to the state and non-state actors to synergize and implement strategies that are child friendly and focused at restoring peace to conflict prone areas in the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

