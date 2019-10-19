We Must Win War Against Drug Abuse – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari declared yesterday that winning the war against drug abuse remains one of the critical elements of the Next Level mandate of his administration.

Speaking after receiving the report of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) at the presidential villa, Buhari reiterated the commitment of government to the welfare of the citizenry by fighting the scourge of drug abuse.

“Winning the war becomes one of the critical elements of the Next Level mandate of this administration. As a government, we have the responsibility to ensure the security and well-being of our people. Our findings have shown that it is more difficult to bring down crime rate to acceptable levels without clearing our country of substances abuse,” a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina quoted the president as saying.

Wary of the enormity of the menace, Buhari solicited for cooperation of all Nigerians, just as he called on all well-meaning Nigerians and international partners to join hands with relevant government agencies in the fight against drug abuse.

While thanking the committee for its timely and diligent prosecution of the assignment, the president assured that the matter was of utmost importance, and that the report would be studied along with the recommendations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

