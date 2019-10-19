COVER STORIES
We Must Win War Against Drug Abuse – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari declared yesterday that winning the war against drug abuse remains one of the critical elements of the Next Level mandate of his administration.
Speaking after receiving the report of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) at the presidential villa, Buhari reiterated the commitment of government to the welfare of the citizenry by fighting the scourge of drug abuse.
“Winning the war becomes one of the critical elements of the Next Level mandate of this administration. As a government, we have the responsibility to ensure the security and well-being of our people. Our findings have shown that it is more difficult to bring down crime rate to acceptable levels without clearing our country of substances abuse,” a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina quoted the president as saying.
Wary of the enormity of the menace, Buhari solicited for cooperation of all Nigerians, just as he called on all well-meaning Nigerians and international partners to join hands with relevant government agencies in the fight against drug abuse.
While thanking the committee for its timely and diligent prosecution of the assignment, the president assured that the matter was of utmost importance, and that the report would be studied along with the recommendations.
MOST READ
FCT Police Parade 49 Suspects Over Alleged Robbery, Kidnapping
85th Birthday: Gowon Rare Gift To Nigeria – Gov. Lalong
INEC Mulls Ban Of Elected Politicians From Off-season Polls
Ohanaeze Leader Nwodo Weeps As Another Tanker Explodes In Onitsha
NAF Busts Boko Haram Meeting Venue, Kills Terrorists
We Must Win War Against Drug Abuse – PMB
Kogi Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sexagenarian Docked For Allegedly Deceiving Widow With Promise Of Marriage
-
NEWS22 hours ago
You Are A Living Legend, PMB Tells Gen Gowon
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Aisha Buhari Unveils Int’l Mascot For 2020 World Para-Powerlifting Championship
-
OPINION22 hours ago
‘Operation Peace Spring’ Is Against Terrorists
-
CRIME15 hours ago
Police Arrest Suspected Serial Killer In Osun
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Filmmaker Tells IBB’s Story In Biopic Film, “Badamosi”
-
NEWS15 hours ago
FG Backs Ekiti On Construction Of Airport
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Food Most Popular, Most Searched Content On You Tube — Google Official