woman of substance: I Have A Heart That Exudes Love – Adebukola

Background

My father was the late Mr Oluyemi Adesuyi and my mother is Mrs Olajosotu Adesuyi. I was born in Ibadan to parents from Ile-Oluji in Ondo State. My dad worked in the Western State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ibadan until Ondo State was carved out of Western State in 1976. He then had to transfer his service to the new Ondo State Ministry of Agriculture.

The family had to relocate to Akure in 1976. Three years after the creation of Ondo State, my dad retired from the Civil Service and he returned to our hometown to start a private enterprise in transportation. Consequently, the entire family moved to Ile-Oluji to begin another phase of life.

I attended Gboluji Grammar School in Ile-Oluji where I obtained my West African School Certificate in 1989. Having done well in my Joint Matriculation Examination in that year, I was admitted to study Political Science in Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti (now known as Ekiti State University). Therefore, my Bachelor’s degree in Political Science was obtained from Ondo State University in 1993. I have two Master’s Degrees. The first, in Political Science (with focus on International Relations) was obtained from University of Ibadan 1997 while the second in Public Administration was obtained from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in 2006. In 2010, I got my PhD in Political Science and Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University.

Early career

Let me start by telling you that I got my job as an Assistant Lecturer in Adekunle Ajasin University in January 2001. Five months later, specifically in May 2001, I got married to my husband, Dr Pius Osunyikanmi. My early years as an academic required me to have a balance of career pursuits and marital bliss. Secondly, most of the books available in my field were almost obsolete. New editions of required texts were almost unavailable in the country. I had to arrange with some of my friends in the United Kingdom and the United States to help me buy and airfreight some essential books. This helped me acquire the necessary materials that enabled me to give satisfactory lectures to my students.

Challenges

I would have to study and prepare for lectures to be delivered to my students traveling from Akure to Akungba and back to Akure every working day of the week. I would return home to prepare my husband’s dinner. This was another lifestyle I had to learn fast and I have been able to overcome the challenges. The joy of having a blissful marriage and a happy family is priceless!

Mabest Academy

Mabest Academy came into existence as a child of exigency in 2015. The urgent need to provide an institutional intervention towards correcting the decline in the standard of education spurred my husband and me to consider its establishment. In 2016, we decided to engage in backward integration by establishing the nursery and primary section, Mabest Elementary School. Our goal is to give comprehensive and life-transforming education to our pupils and students.

At Mabest, we go beyond the confines of the classroom to educate our students. For instance, we take our students to the United Kingdom for them to get integrated with the global community. This is an annual activity which enables our students to mingle with students from other parts of the world who are usually brought together by the British organisers. The tour always affords our children the opportunity of visiting interesting tourist and educational facilities in England. We returned to the country a fortnight ago after participating in this year’s edition. Again, the state of the art audio- visual equipment installed for our students at Mabest makes learning an interesting activity. We carefully select our teaching staff with a view to delivering quality education. The result is awesome as evidenced by the outcomes of Cambridge Examinations, WAEC and NECO exams taken by our students. Again, the joy of seeing all the students getting admissions into Nigerian and foreign universities immediately they graduate from Mabest is also an indication of our success.

Philanthropy

I have a heart that exudes love and a hand that blesses the people that come my way. I believe in charity. As a Christian, it is one of the things that our Lord Jesus Christ expects us to engage in. He aptly illustrated this in the story of the rich man and Lazarus. When you feed the poor, you have done it for God. When you clothe the poor, you have done it for God. The Almighty sees and rewards liberal minds.

Arising from my belief that charity is ordained by God, I deliberately set a percentage of my income for the purpose of lifting the poor out of their predicament. I provide financial assistance to the underprivileged when I know that they are genuinely in need. Provisions such as foodstuffs and clothes are given to families that struggle to have the basic needs of life. Indigent students are also given free tuition in Mabest Elementary School and Mabest academy. We must help people to get out of the poverty trap.

Mentoring

Mentoring means a lot to me. I got to the height I have reached today, through the guidance of my mentors. I have mentors who placed me on the path of career success, by encouraging me to give quality output in research and teaching. Also, I enjoyed the mentorship of wise women, who guided me successfully in my marital life. Interestingly, my husband – Dr Pius Osunyikanmi – is one of my mentors.

Some of my former and existing students are my protégés. I also serve as a mentor to young adults, who approach me for help in such area. I inject the ethos of honesty, leadership and human kindness into them. Through regular discussions with them and my actions as a good role model, they get the desired results. All my protégés are doing exceedingly well in their careers. They also have favourable marital experiences.

Inspiration

I am inspired by God to dedicate myself to hard work, integrity of character, benevolence and self-esteem. The following female heroes had inspired me: Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks and Professor Grace Alele-Williams.

Mother Teresa (1910 – 1997), a Catholic nun, founded Missionaries of Charity. She used the organisation to run soup kitchens, mobile clinics, orphanages and schools thereby bringing comfort to the poor. Her generous heart was a great inspiration.

Rosa Parks (1913 – 2005), an African American lady who stood up against white supremacists in the United States during the age of civil rights movement. She was rightly recognised by the US Congress as ‘the first lady of civil rights’. Her resoluteness was a great inspiration.

Professor Grace Alele-Williams was the first Nigerian woman to receive a doctorate degree. She was also the first female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian University: University of Benin. Her achievements as a Professor of Mathematics and a good University Administrator became an inspiration for me quite early in life.

Legacy

I want the world to remember me for the lives I transformed for greatness while dwelling here. I want posterity to record my name as one of those that helped Nigeria escape the excruciating pain of poverty and underdevelopment. Again, the men and women who have drawn from my milk of kindness must not break the chain: they must continue the good work!

