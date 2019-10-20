147 Male, Female Inmates Rescued From Another Torture Centre In Kaduna

The Kaduna State police command yesterday raided another torture centre in Rigasa area of the state.

The raid on the illegal rehabilitation centre in Rigasa community in Igabi local government area was led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The raid is coming barely three weeks after a similar centre was discovered in the same Rigasa community.

During the raid at the rehabilitation centre called Malam Nigga Rehabilitation Centre, 147 inmates including 22 females and five children were evacuated by the state government.

Many of the inmates who spoke alleged being dehumanised and severally abused sexually.

At the Mando Hajj Camp where the inmates were given temporary shelter, it observed that, they were being given first aid treatment and tested for possible ailments.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

