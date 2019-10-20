4 Nigerians Vie For $1m Africa Netpreneur Prize

Four Nigerians are among the top 10 finalists of The Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) competing to share $1 million in the grand finale event taking place in Accra, Ghana on 16 November 2019.

The finalists were chosen from nearly 10,000 applicants from 50 African countries. After months of judging and deliberation, the finalists were shortlisted and would now go on to pitch their business directly to four finale judges.

These are: Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation; Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Econet Group; Ibukun Awosika, chairman of First Bank of Nigeria and founder/CEO of The Chair Centre Group; and Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group – during a televised finale event called “Africa’s Business Heroes.”

The Jack Ma Foundation would host a full-day Africa Netpreneur Summit, an invitation-only conference where African and global entrepreneurs, investors, educators, and leaders would convene to discuss how best to enable entrepreneurship and the digital economy across the continent.

Guest speakers at the conference would include Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary general and co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens. The conference would be followed by the “Africa’s Business Heroes” event in the evening.

Jack Ma said, “We launched the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative to identify top entrepreneurs from across the continent, not only to reward them but to inspire a whole new generation of potential game changers for Africa. I have been inspired by the entrepreneurs I met in Africa, many of whom are dealing with the same challenges we faced when we started Alibaba years ago. I truly believe the potential of Africa’s business heroes is limitless.”

