7 Persons Die In Obaseki’s Convoy Accident In Edo
Seven persons, including five adults and two children, reportedly lost their lives yesterday in an accident involving Governor Godwin Obaseki’s advance team, near Ehor in Uhunmwode local government area of Edo State.
Three other survivors were said to have been rushed to the Central Hospital in Benin City for medical attention.
The accident occurred when a Toyota Hilux in the governor’s advance team to Ekpoma to attend the convocation ceremony of Ambrose Alli University, had a head-on collision with an Audi car.
It was learnt that a Good Samaritan rushed the survivors and the deceased to the First SAVAN Centre at the hospital yesterday.
At the Central Hospital, a source confirmed that accident victims were brought in but declined to give details.
At press time yesterday, arrangements were on to evacuate the driver of the Hilux van to a private hospital for adequate medical care.
The state commissioner of police, Danmallam Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, described it as “very unfortunate.”
