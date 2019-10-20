As Border Closure Continues To Gain Traction

The closure of Nigeria’s borders has continued to attract reviews, PATIENCE IHEJIRIKA writes.

The recent closure of Seme and Idiroko borders in Lagos State by the combined efforts of the Joint Forces of Nigerian Customs Service, Immigration, National Security Adviser and Nigeria Police Force, has continued to generate mixed reactions. While some adduce tension that it has led to high cost of rice and other food items, others believe that the closure will tackle illicit activities which has cost Nigeria problems economically and security-wise.

However, the reasons behind the closure by the federal government were to check the influx of smuggled goods, small arms and ammunition into the country as well as illegal migrants. The Federal Government also said the border closure would help boost local rice productivity within the country.

The exercise code-named Ex- Swift response would help in confiscating contraband goods as well.

Underscoring the success of the exercise so far, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the borders were closed to curb illegal trading activities by Nigeria’s neighbours.

Ahmed said the closure would remain in force until the country secured the commitment of its neighbours to trade agreements and treaties signed with them.

Speaking on the issue, Hon. Umar Abdullahi Kamba, who is APC member representing Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency within the border communities of Kebbi and Niger Republic, said the closure was long overdue as it will give maximum productivity of rice in Kebbi State, and also increase revenue generation to local farmers in the rice producing states.

Using Kebbi as example, he said most of the borders are porous and if not checked many things would enter into the country illegally though importation of food items. He said if the federal government can extend the border closure to states it would help fight insecurity as well as illegal migrants and trafficking.

Kamba admitted that the policy will have side effects on the common man and the youth who are vulnerable in a short run, but that in the long run it will benefit both the youths, state and the federal government. He said job opportunities would be created through rice productivity and it will boost the country’s economy.

According to him, the recent closure was coming at the right time because the country needed to move to the next level of growth in economic, finance and agriculture.

The federal lawmaker said, Kebbi is predominantly rice producing state and the rice it is producing can feed a large population in the country, saying if borders are closed on rice there would be a huge market for the state and more revenue would be generated to cater for other viable projects.

Kamba said the border closure was beyond rice alone hence the need to checkmate other vices within the neighboring region.

He said small arms and ammunition were smuggled into the country on daily basis, which has created insecurity leading to loss of lives and properties. The lawmaker worried that youths were victims as they are ready tools as they are lured with a little token to do odd jobs using such dangerous weapons that are smuggled into the country.

He said with the closure, security would be tightened and smugglers would not use rice as a bait to fulfill their target. He further said that youths would have no option than to fall back on farming and other things that would be of benefit to them. He also said human trafficking would be reduced to its bearest minimum.

Hon Kamba, however explained that in his constituency he gives priority to health, education and skill acquisition and make laws that would benefit the youths of his constituency.

According to him, there are few hospitals within his constituency and they lack facilities and drugs that would adequately take care of patients.

He said there was need for the federal government to come in, in order to salvage the situation adding that educational facilities within his constituency need to be upgraded in order to give it a face lift and make the environment conducive for learning.

The lawmaker who was optimistic that the ninth assembly would make a difference said the speaker has started on a good note and is willing to carry everybody along.

Other lawmakers, who expressed their opinion on the joint security exercise across Nigeria’s borders, spoke the minds of many Nigerians. Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, for example, described the exercise as commendable. However, he wondered if closing the borders was a permanent solution to the problem of smuggling.

On his part, the Senator for Ogun West senatorial district, Tolu Odebiyi, urged the Federal Government to give the people enough time to think about the possible effects and make arrangements for alternatives before embarking on such initiative in the future.

Former governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on his part, called for a permanent solution to smuggling, instead of leaning heavily on border closure to check the social malaise.

Amosun said that since people had been doing genuine business on both sides of Nigeria’s borders with her neighbours and under the free trade movement agreement that the country had signed, an indefinite closure of the borders would affect them.

Also reacting, Senator Suswam Gabriel pointed out that Nigeria had bilateral agreements with other countries in the West African sub-region, which required her to open her borders to all kinds of people and services.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed Nigeria’s closure of its borders with some neighbouring countries over issues bordering on illegal trade.

The director of the African Department at the (IMF), Mr Abebe Selassie, gave the position at a media briefing on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington.

He was responding to a question on whether the closure negates the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Selassie said although free trade was critical to economic growth of the continent, it must be legal and in line with agreements.

“On the border closure in Nigeria which has been impacting Benin and Niger, our understanding is that the action reflects concerns about smuggling that has been taking place.

“It is about illegal trade, which is not what you want to facilitate,’’ Selassie said.

He said the IMF was hoping for a speedy resolution of the issues as the action was already taking a toll on the economies of the country’s neighbours.

“We are very hopeful that discussions will resolve the challenges that this illegal trade is posing.

“If the border closure is to be sustained for a long time, it will definitely have an impact on Benin and Niger which, of course, rely quite extensively on the big brother next door,’’ he said.

