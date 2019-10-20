Bayelsa Guber: Nabena Raises Concern Over Alleged Funds Diversion

***Urges EFCC, NFIU To Investigate

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to urgently investigate and freeze bank accounts belonging to the Bayelsa state government over illegal diversion of funds.

According to Nabena, the monies were illegally withdrawn to prosecute the Bayelsa governorship election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, the APC deputy spokesman, asked the anti-corruption agencies to track down the already withdrawn monies and arrest those responsible.

“In the last two weeks the Bayelsa state government have in highly suspicious circumstances made several withdrawals to the tune of N17.5 billion without any corresponding project to justify the withdrawals.

“The EFCC and the NFIU must urgently freeze the state government accounts to stop further illegal withdrawals. They must also track down the already withdrawn N17.5 billion

“When I spoke to journalists last week, I had raised alarm over the Governor openly boasting that he has the money to pay the police and army, including their retirement benefits if they work for him in the elections.

“It is now clear that government is bent on using the federal allocation meant for Bayelsans to rig the election… The governor also plan to use public funds to sponsor new militant camps and the illegal activities of the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo which he is using to harass political opponents in his party PDP and APC members, supporters and leaders in the state ahead of the governorship election.” The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated.

