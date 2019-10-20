CG’s Adhoc Team Intercepts Rice, Vehicles Worth N62m In One Month

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, Zone “A” of the Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted contraband worth N62 million in the last few weeks.

This seizure is coming on the heels of the ongoing joint border security exercise codenamed OPERATION EX-SWIFT RESPONSE” formed on August 20, 2019, in four geopolitical zones of the country

Recall that the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies are coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser to better secure the borders and strengthen the nation’s economy and address other trans-border security concerns.

But, the strike force led by Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Yahaya Biri disclosed that various seizures items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of about N62,433,075.00 intercepted from various locations of the Zone were recorded within the month of September under review.

The breakdown of the seizure report made available by the unit are 16 exotic cars worth N38, 552,500 which were intercepted by the operative of the unit within the period under review.

Similarly, spectacular seizure of 1,049 kegs by 25litres vegetable oil with DPV of N9,913,000 was intercepted by the Zone ‘A’ Strike Force in a single swoop operation.

Also, a total of 460 pieces of banned TG 1200 Generators (popularly called ‘I better pass my neighbor’) with N9,200,000.00 DPV was equally intercepted by the Yahaya led team scattered across the zone.

Other contraband seizures include 260 cartons of snuggled frozen Poultry products worth N2,496,000.00 and a total of 342 bags by 25kg of special Chinese Jasmine rice valued at N2,271,575.00 were as well recorded.

It would be recalled that the Yahaya led strike force Zone “A” team made a remarkable interception, seizure and evacuation of about 21 truck load of contraband medicaments in various degrees worth a street value of over Five (5) billion naira alongside seizures of other various contraband items.

Meanwhile, Biri has issued stern warning to die-hard smugglers and economic saboteurs still operating within the Zone irrespective of series of enforcement measures which include the on-going joint security operations (border drill exercise) within the nation’s borders aimed at curtailing their excesses, to desist from such economic sabotage act that is capable of undermining the economic blueprint of the Federal Government.

