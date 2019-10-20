Federal Projects: PMB Warns Communities Against Unnecessary Demands

The presidency yesterday warned that the federal government might be forced to re-allocate projects elsewhere if any state government or community creates unnecessary impediments in the allocation of land for federal projects.

“The idea of chasing away contractors on site or making undue demands from them by local communities or the deliberate actions of State governments to frustrate the allocation of lands for federal projects is an antithesis of the people’s welfare,” the President in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu warned.

The President urged states to clear all lingering land issues threatening federal projects under their supervision or have such projects moved to states willing to accommodate them.

President Buhari regretted that some communities in states are frustrating the siting of federal projects in their areas by making impossible demands for land compensation on contractors and even chasing them away from site where they are unable to meet up.

To compound matters, contractors kept away from site often make further demands on payment whenever they return to site.

The Presidency noted that the refusal to allocate lands for federal projects or the growing hostility by communities against contractors on site are hurting the interests of the very people governments are elected to serve.

‘’By denying Federal government lands for projects and creating unnecessary obstacles for the execution of these projects, it may be unfair to turn around and accuse the same Federal government of marginalising people in terms of projects allocation.”

The Presidency added that, “when it comes to the welfare of the people, governments at all levels should be united by the common goal of improving the wellbeing of the people, regardless of political affiliation.

“It is, therefore, impossible to spread Federal government projects when petty demands or politics is allowed to override the higher interest of the people,” the statement said.

