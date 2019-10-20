Gov Buni Approves Additional N251m For LG Retirees

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the sum of N251, 560, 078.35 for the payment of the benefits of 174 retired local government staff.

A statement signed by the director- general for press affairs, Abdullahi Bego, in Yobe State, said the amount approved by the governor, N195,859, 295.35 would be paid to 139 living retired staff, while the balance of N55, 700, 783.00 would be paid to the next-of-kin of 35 deceased workers.

According to him, this is batch 37 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government workers.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalled that on August 27, 2019, the governor approved the sum of N365, 586, 246.45 for the payment of the accumulated pension arrears and gratuities of 279 other local government retirees.

Similarly, on July 4, 2019, Governor Buni approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of l98 local government retirees.

He lamented that these payments follow a verification of the beneficiaries by a committee on payment of local government staff benefits headed by the auditor-general for local governments.

