Gowon Is A Rare Gift To Nigeria – Lalong

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, and chairman of Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has described former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, as a rare gift not only to the state, but to Nigeria and the world at large, because of his exemplary lifestyle and enormous sacrifices towards nation building and global peace.

Governor Lalong in a statement issued in Jos by his director of press and ublic affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham,to felicitate with him on his 85th birthday yesterday, said Gen. Gowon is a distinguished statesman, gentleman, prayer warrior and bridge builder, who continues to provide inspiration and hope for the nation as it wades through its challenges.

According to the statement, while wishing the celebrant good health, God’s grace and divine strength, Lalong urged Gen. Gowon not to relent in deploying his wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration.

Lalong further said Plateau State was proud of the former head of state whose sense of duty and responsibility throughout his military career and other national and international assignments remain a shining example for generations to come.

